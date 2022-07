Molly McCann celebrated her UFC London win by drinking whiskey. “Meatball” thinks she’s not ready for Valentina Shevchenko but could take on her sister Antonina. As advertised, Molly McCann delivered once again at UFC London with another spectacular finish courtesy of her signature spinning elbow. It only took “Meatball” one round to dismantle Hannah Goldy via TKO after landing a hard spinning elbow, the same move that knock the living lights out of Luana Carolina four months ago. It also made McCann the first female fighter to finish her opponent with the said move.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO