Peace mural against gun violence up in Lexington

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from Marion County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a shooting in the Gravel Switch community. On Friday morning, July 22, 2022 at approximately 10:18 A.M. EST, KSP troopers responded to KY 337 and learned that one male had been shot. The preliminary investigation revealed that Edwin Riley, age 45 of Harrodsburg, had discharged a firearm, striking the male victim. The male victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
