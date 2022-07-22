Peace mural against gun violence up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington’s Fifth Third Bank location on Walden Drive was robbed Monday morning. According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to the Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive for a report of a robbery. Officers were told the suspect had a firearm and handed the employee a note demanding money. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the scene with a small amount of money.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO