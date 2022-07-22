ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Peace mural against gun violence up in Lexington

foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

In response to the recent shootings in Lexington an international artist and...

foxlexington.com

WKYT 27

Lexington bank robbery suspect in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a bank robbery in Lexington is now in custody. Police identified 41-year-old Jonathan Richardson as the suspect Tuesday afternoon. A short time later, police say Richardson turned himself in. The robbery happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive, in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Kentucky man arrested after Marion County shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was left fighting for his life after a shooting, and police say the gunman has since been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Edwin Riley for assault. Kentucky State Police had been searching for Riley, who was arrested sometime Tuesday evening and booked into the Shelby County Detention Center.
MARION COUNTY, KY
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington bank robbed, suspect still on the loose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington’s Fifth Third Bank location on Walden Drive was robbed Monday morning. According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to the Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive for a report of a robbery. Officers were told the suspect had a firearm and handed the employee a note demanding money. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the scene with a small amount of money.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews say an investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond early Tuesday morning. They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the body in the retention pond next to Southland Church.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Alleged Lexington armed bank robber turns himself in

The man wanted in connection to a Monday afternoon bank robbery in Lexington is now in custody. Police named Jonathan Richardson, 41, at around 3:30 p.m. as the suspect Tuesday in the armed robbery of the Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond

With a high amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, torrential rains are likely to cause flash flooding issues. County by County (7/26/2022) County by County (7/26/2022) WATCH | Surveillance video shows man launching table through window of Ky. business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chevy Chase Inn co-partner Bill Farmer...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Coroner shares new details in body found investigation

UPDATE (11:30 A.M.) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released new information about a man’s body found in a pond Tuesday morning off Richmond Road, saying the location of his death is currently under investigation. According to the coroner’s office, an investigation continues into the cause...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

People in apartment displaced overnight after apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews were out in downtown Lexington for several hours Monday night for a fire at an apartment building on West Second Street. According to the Lexington Fire Department, calls came in around 10:45 Monday night for reports of smoke coming from the attic of a three-story apartment building on the 400 block of West Second Sreet.
LEXINGTON, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Conducts Assault Investigation in Marion County

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from Marion County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a shooting in the Gravel Switch community. On Friday morning, July 22, 2022 at approximately 10:18 A.M. EST, KSP troopers responded to KY 337 and learned that one male had been shot. The preliminary investigation revealed that Edwin Riley, age 45 of Harrodsburg, had discharged a firearm, striking the male victim. The male victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
MARION COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Police Investigate Death With Suspected Foul Play

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a death in Jackson County. On Saturday, around 8:30 PM, Troopers received a call concerning a dead woman who had been found in a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. 83-year-old Mary King Abrams is said to have potentially suffered fatal injuries...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three suspects in a deadly shooting in Bath County have been arrested. Michael Walker, Brittany Reed, and Christopher “Rooster” Turner were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on Monday. Troopers were searching for Turner for hours before his arrest Monday night. State...
BATH COUNTY, KY

