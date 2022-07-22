ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westville, IN

Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting for Westville’s Newest Animal Clinic

 4 days ago

Hero Pet Cuts the Ribbon on Beautiful Clinical and Office Facility. On July 15th 2022, Hero Pet Hospital, cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new construction of 5,400 Square feet of office, exam and procedural space at the very visible corner of Hwy 421 and US State Rd....

DAY OF CARING PROJECT REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Registration for the largest volunteer celebration in Northwest Indiana is now open! Signup to make a difference at nwi.volunteer.org. Volunteer projects include in-person, virtual and donation drive opportunities. Day of Caring on August 5 kicks off with breakfast at Fairgrounds Park in Valparaiso followed by volunteer projects throughout the day....
VALPARAISO, IN
In ‘Fan Out Diabetes’ program, Franciscan Health Michigan City continues its work with local churches to address prevention

For the second year, Franciscan Health Michigan City is partnering with local churches to educate their parishioners on diabetes prevention and detection, targeting a health issue more likely to impact those in the African American and Hispanic communities. The free “Fan Out Diabetes” program is offered in two companion sessions...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN
Part Of Main Street Closed Due To Large Bee Infestation

WARSAW — The 900 block of Main Street in Warsaw is closed due to a large honeybee infestation. The City of Warsaw sent out a press release on Tuesday, July 26, letting people know of the infestation. However, what was originally believed to be hornets was discovered to be honeybees.
WARSAW, IN
BucherTech opens applications for 2022 IT Grant program – Up to $2,500 in IT products & services available to Region nonprofits

Valparaiso’s Bucher Technologies (BucherTech) is now accepting applications for its annual IT grant program, awarding up to five grants of $2,500 each in IT products and services to Region nonprofits. Created in 2019, this program allows BucherTech to provide aid to local nonprofit organizations struggling to keep their IT...
VALPARAISO, IN
Crown Point Police to Host National Night Out Event

The Crown Point Police Department invites the community to attend its National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Legacy Fields, 851 Center Ross Road. The community event will kick off at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the Crown Point police and fire departments will take to the fields for a softball game. The first pitch will be thrown by the families of the late Fire Chief Dave Crane and Sgt. Jose Resendez.
CROWN POINT, IN
A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
New bouldering facility opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out. Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May. The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.
GOSHEN, IN
Wildman Fire Contained To Bags Of Towels, Clothing

An early Saturday morning fire at Wildman Business Group, 800 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, remains under investigation. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Public Information Officer Max Kinsey said the fire was contained to bags of clothing, towels, etc., and the heat source of the fire was still undetermined as of Sunday evening.
WARSAW, IN
Three County Pursuit Ends in Starke County

An Indianapolis man was arrested in Starke County Monday night after leading White County Sheriff’s Department police on a 40-mile pursuit that spanned three counties. White County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Roth told WKVI News that a man operating a 2022 black Kawasaki ZR9 motorcycle was traveling approximately 130 mph when he passed a White County Sheriff’s Department patrolman on U.S. 231 around 6:45 p.m. ET. A traffic stop was attempted on U.S. 24 between Wolcott and Reynolds but the man allegedly kept driving north on U.S. 24.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates continue to rise

Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — one percentage point higher than it was in May. Porter County's rate went from 2.7 to 3.4 percent. Lake County no...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Ferris wheel at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

The fair is open for the next nine days—and there’s plenty of food, festivities, and fun to be had!. Livestock is a staple of any 4-H fair, and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is no exception.
PET SEGMENT: An a-dog-able husky mix named Carl

He's a 6-month-old husky mix. Carl came into the shelter as a stray with two other dogs. He was very skittish and shy. Sara Kaszas, a South Bend Animal Resource center animal control officer, says Carl hadn't had much human interaction. But, as soon as he felt comfortable, he began giving lots of puppy kisses.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 11,966-square-foot retail property in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Cinnamon Willow Center, an 11,966-square-foot retail property in Crown Point, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.66 million. Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing behalf of the seller, an East-Coast-based limited liability company. Josh Caruana, Indiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
CROWN POINT, IN
Name change for South Bend sign company

A familiar name in marquee sign production in northern Indiana is rebranding, following an ownership change. South Bend-based Hayes Design Co. acquired the Burkhart Sign Systems business in late 2021. Moving forward, the company will go by Hayes Design Co. The name change is going into effect immediately, and the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Zao Island’s exciting attractions make summertime fun last

The beginning of August is near, which means the start of the next school year and the end of summer are both approaching quickly. It’s enough to make anyone groan. Don’t get too upset, though, because although the summer is coming to a close soon, that doesn’t mean the fun has to! You just have to find the right place.
VALPARAISO, IN
One Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash

A Warsaw woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident on East U.S. 30, near CR 325E, Warsaw, Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 3:32 p.m. Sunday, Paula S. Moore, 53, South Hawthorne Court, Winona Lake, was driving a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country. She was turning north from the eastbound lane to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 30.
WARSAW, IN
Man finds bullet hole in window, refrigerator in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported finding a bullet hole through one of his windows and his refrigerator on Saturday. At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of W. Indiana Avenue for a shooting report. At the scene, the victim...
ELKHART, IN

