Bath, NY

Bath Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

By Andrew Kane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A woman in Bath celebrated her 100th...

thehomepagenetwork.com

Island Park Blossburg – It has it all!

In 1910, a plot of land was dedicated for a park in Blossburg. Located at the end of Water Street and surrounded on two sides by rivers it was named “Island Park.”. Over the years is has become Blossburg’s best kept secret. 62 acres of carefully manicured lawn, tall 100-year-old pine trees and all the amenities you would want in a park.
BLOSSBURG, PA
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County's Online Real Estate Auction Dates Set

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung County has listed properties and dates for this year's online tax foreclosed real estate auction. The auction will be online only and will start on Wednesday, August 3rd at 12 PM and will end Wednesday, August 17th at 10 AM. Participants must submit an online...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Two women discover they’re sisters with DNA match after 44 years

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – As children, their lives crossed paths dozens, if not hundreds of times. They graduated from the same school, had the same teachers, and even knew some mutual friends. But Karen Arden and Korina Sherman didn’t know they were sisters for nearly 45 years. “It’s almost like coming into a whole different […]
ODESSA, NY
City
Bath, NY
NewsChannel 36

Sundaes at the Farm in Newark Valley

NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The annual "Sundaes at the Farm" event is back after a two-year hiatus, due to Covid-19. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy free ice cream sundaes with some locally-made toppings. Families brought their kids to celebrate and learn about local agriculture!. Event Coordinator Danielle...
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca golf club seeks boutique hotel, condos with “reinvigoration”

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s no secret that the golf industry has been on the decline in recent decades. Prior to the spike in players during COVID’s “social distancing,” for which the long-term affect on interest is yet to be determined, the number of active golfers in the U.S. had declined 22 percent since the early 2000s, and 200 golf courses, many of them private country clubs, were failing each year.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Remembering Long-time Elmira City Councilmember John Corsi

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — John J. Corsi, a long-time Councilmember for the City of Elmira, and former Deputy Mayor, died peacefully on Friday at the Chemung County Nursing Facility, with family by his bedside, he was 91. Corsi served Elmira’s 3rd District as Councilman from 1996 to 2011 and served as Deputy Mayor from 2008 […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

146th Troy Fair kicked off with lots of food, games, and vendors

TROY, PA (WETM) – Troy residents can once again enjoy summertime fun at the Troy Fair this week. The fair started on Monday, July 25th and lasts until Saturday, July 30th. Families Monday afternoon got to enjoy a wide variety of games, food, and vendors. One of the vendors on Monday included animal shelters and […]
TROY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Golf for Guthrie Hospice raises over $30,000

The 20th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament, held at The Club at Shepard Hills on June 17, raised over $30,000 to support Hospice programs. This year’s winning team was GM Trucking. Guthrie would like to thank this year’s sponsors for their continued support; sponsors include Williams Toyota of...
SAYRE, PA
News 8 WROC

70-year-old dead in Canandaigua crash near Lake Hill Rd.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man is dead following a crash on Lake Hill Road Sunday, state police announced Monday. Authorities say deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lake Hill Road around 7:50 p.m. Once at the location, they found an unresponsive 70-year-old man. State police say...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wrfalp.com

Missing Person in Boat Incident on Lake Erie Found

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 70-year old Fred Forsythe Jr. of Coudersport,. Pennsylvania was discovered on Friday in the town of Evans. Sheriff’s deputies say Forsythe, who was the captain of a fishing charter, was trying to bring a fish onto the boat when he lost his balance and fell into the Lake near Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Palmyra Canaltown Days are Back in September

Its back! Visit Palmyra’s Canaltown Days and see why Palmyra is known as the “Queen of the Canal Towns” and has three times been recognized for excellence by the National Park Service and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission. The event will be held on Main...
PALMYRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Town of Nichols to Hold Info Session on ConnectALL Program

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - The town of Nichols, New York is inviting the public to learn more about the New York State "Connect-ALL" project. The meeting will take place on Thursday August 4th at 7 PM at the Nichols Fire District Community Hall. Nichols has been named one of four...
NICHOLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Potter and Tioga County to receive funding for ATV, snowmobile facilities and trails

(WETM) — The Department for Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced today a new grant funding totaling $955,500 for ATV and snowmobile trails in Pennsylvania. The announcement was made by DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today, July 26, 2022. “Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects, we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WHEC TV-10

Fallen officer's hometown honors him

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - Fairport residents are paying their respects to Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkeiwicz by tying blue ribbons to the trees along Main Street. The village native was shot and killed in an ambush on Thursday night in Rochester. The ribbons extended over a few blocks. News10NBC is still waiting to hear when remembrance services for the officer will take place, and we will bring you that information when it becomes available.
FAIRPORT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Andrew Mallow Named New Fire Chief of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The City of Elmira has appointed current Fire Marshal Andrew Mallow to Fire Chief. Mallow has been with the Elmira Fire Department since March 1999. During his tenure, he has also served as a Fire Fighter, Lieutenant and most recently as Fire Marshal. In addition to his service with the department, he started a construction company working on residential and commercial remodeling.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County's "Sundaes at the Farm" Resumes

With the help of both a local farm and ice cream, Tioga County celebrated its agricultural roots. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Tioga County held its annual "Sundaes at the Farm." Hosted by a different farm each year, the event draws hundreds to a day of educational displays, live music and -- as the name suggests -- free ice cream.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

