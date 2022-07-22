Bath Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s no secret that the golf industry has been on the decline in recent decades. Prior to the spike in players during COVID’s “social distancing,” for which the long-term affect on interest is yet to be determined, the number of active golfers in the U.S. had declined 22 percent since the early 2000s, and 200 golf courses, many of them private country clubs, were failing each year.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO