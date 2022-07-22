Bath Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

(WETM) — The Department for Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced today a new grant funding totaling $955,500 for ATV and snowmobile trails in Pennsylvania. The announcement was made by DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today, July 26, 2022. “Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects, we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”
Comments / 2