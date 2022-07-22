DoorDash will now scan IDs to crack down on underage alcohol orders
By Joseph Lamour
NBC News
5 days ago
If teens have gotten away with ordering alcohol via DoorDash for house parties, they're going to have a much tougher time now. On July 20, DoorDash announced it was rolling out two-step ID verification for customers who order alcohol through its service. DoorDash broadened its alcohol-ordering service in 2021, expanding delivery...
It’s the time of year when certain states offer sales tax holidays on a range of consumer electronics products, proving an opportunity for some Apple tax-free shopping. This year nine states are offering the opportunity to buy at least some Apple products without paying any sales tax on your purchase …
Family Dollar initiated a massive voluntary recall on July 21 of certain products that were stored incorrectly, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall applies to products sold at retail stores. Over 400 products were included in the recall, ranging from cold medicine and...
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than fraudulently obtaining drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials. Those documents helped Primrose get secret security clearance with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor. Old photos show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Muehleck said. Faded Polaroids of each in uniform were included in the motion to have them held.
A 73-year-old woman was impaled in the groin when a 100-pound sailfish leaped from the ocean onto a fishing boat off the coast of Florida, police said. Maryland woman Katherine Perkins was standing next to the center console on a fishing boat on July 19 about two miles off the coast of Stuart when a sailfish, which has a long bill, came out of the water and stabbed her in the groin area.
Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
Retailers are expecting a record back-to-school season as families prepare for in-person classes, even as inflation eats into many shoppers’ purchasing power. But while wealthier households are set to spend more in the face of higher prices, low- and middle-income families are straining to cover the cost of school supplies, consumers and retail industry analysts say.
When 56-year-old Herman Atkins went just about anywhere, he had a routine: stop at a convenience store when he left the house, look into the security camera, make a minor purchase like gum or a soda, and always secure a receipt. At home in Southern California, he would file the receipts in a folder and place it in a file cabinet.
When most of us read the words "plant-based diet," we tend to think of foods such as kale salads and grain bowls or trendy meat replacement brands. But there's one nonmeat option that's gaining traction as the newest superfood: seaweed.
Gun manufacturers have made more than $1 billion from selling assault-style weapons to civilians in the last decade, with some companies seeing their earnings triple as gun deaths soared, a House panel said Wednesday. Daniel Defense, the company that made the rifle used by the gunman in Uvalde, Texas, took...
Massachusetts has joined the growing list of states to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles. Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, on Tuesday signed the state’s version of the CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”. Variations of the legislation have cropped...
A large independent bookstore in Texas and the Austin Public Library have teamed up to provide a unique summer opportunity for the capital city’s youth this summer: “Banned Camp.”. Amid an unprecedented effort by conservatives across the state to prohibit books dealing with sexuality, gender identity and race,...
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Electric grills take all the best parts of traditional grilling and make it more convenient and portable. Whether you intend on using them indoors, outdoors, or both, electric grilling is easy enough for every night of the week.
A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Los Angeles was diverted to Salt Lake City on Tuesday due to an "unruly passenger" who was arrested after being detained by fellow passengers and crew members onboard, officials said. Flight 141 had been headed from London's Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles when...
A couple in Hawaii is accused of being Russian spies after they stole the identities of children who died in Texas in the 1980s. The couple is being charged with conspiracy to commit crimes against the U.S., identity theft, and lying on their passport applications. KHNL’s Lynn Kawano reports.July 27, 2022.
A laxative sold at major U.S. retailers is being recalled after reports of "serious adverse reactions” to the product. All flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall, which the Food and Drug Administration said is being initiated over concerns of bacterial contamination. The product is sold at CVS, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart under a variety of generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.
Still struggling with your sense of smell after a bout with Covid-19? You’re far from alone. About 5% of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 — some 27 million people worldwide — are estimated to have suffered a long-lasting loss of smell or taste, a new analysis suggests.
Federal regulators on Wednesday took legal action to block Facebook parent Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg from acquiring virtual reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting the deal would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws. The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in federal court in San...
The Mega Millions lottery is a bit of a misnomer after Tuesday night's drawing. With no one holding a perfect match for the six winning numbers — 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66, as well as the gold Mega Ball 15 — the jackpot now has risen to a mega-billion proportion.
California hasn't had a typical megafire with six-figure acreage this year, but vast blazes across the U.S. have combined to make 2022 a contender for one of the most incendiary years in the last decade. The week’s ongoing heat wave, expected to produce stifling conditions and triple-digit temperatures for parts...
