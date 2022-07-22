Feed Frisco food drive generates more than 3,000 pounds of food for Frisco Family Services Market

The Plano ISD and City of Plano Back to School Fair was sponsored by Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) and presented along with participating agencies Lovepacs, Minnie's Food Pantry and the Plano ISD Education Foundation. While there was not an official headcount provided yet from the city or school district,...
A Frisco park that aims to encourage fitness is on the road to being open to the community. Cannaday Recreation Area is expected to open sometime this summer, Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates said in a July 11 interview with the Frisco Enterprise.
It's impossible to pass through Frisco on the Dallas North Tollway without seeing the cranes reaching for the sky. The towering structures are visual reminders of the work that has been underway at HALL Park in Frisco, which has totaled over 141,515 hours of construction (as of July 20), according to a Facebook post by the park.
When Keith Warren, a barber with New Touch of Class in Plano, heard about the Plano ISD and City of Plano Back to School Fair and that there was a need to offer free hair cuts to incoming students, he jumped at the chance to donate his skill and time.
Plano residents will have to show a little more patience for the opening of the new outdoor pool at the Oak Point Recreation Center. The city of Plano informed residents this week that the new outdoor pool will now not open until the summer of 2023 due to supply-chain challenges in today's construction market.
Ian Purdue has always had a heart for service. On Sept. 12, 2001, he joined the US Air Force, where he served before joining the Mesquite Police Department in 2006. In 2011, he turned a family tragedy into a catalyst for enhanced public safety when he worked to establish the department's DWI warrant blood draw program, helping police more effectively prosecute drunk drivers.
The city of Celina Engineering Department will be conducting a public meeting to discuss any concerns relating to the Maryland improvements project. The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 1 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers building located at 112 N. Colorado St. in Downtown Celina.
Kim Hughes graduated from Leadership McKinney in 2017, but she’s still making a difference in the McKinney community today. That’s why the McKinney Chamber of Commerce recently named her as the 2022 Leadership McKinney Alumna of the Year. Today, she serves as Administrative Director with GraceToChange, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of addiction by providing tools, support and hope for recovery."
The city of Plano is asking its residents to continue their water conservation efforts by limiting outdoor watering. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) issued this request last weekend despite progress made to complete critical maintenance at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant. Drought conditions combined with peak water demands continue to put stress on the regional delivery system.
Amanda Reaka is an early childhood learning facilitator in the learning and teaching department. She takes pride in growing up in Lewisville ISD. She holds a bachelor's degree from Texas Women’s University in child development and a master’s degree in early childhood education from Stephen F. Austin State University. Reaka previously taught in Dallas ISD before coming Lewisville ISD as a teacher. Her role allows her to coach and work with the Pre-Kindergarten teachers across the district at 19 different campuses.
Mikala Everson has been all over the country to pursue her dream of opening a bakery. At the end of the day, however, she wanted to open her business in Celina. Her business, Granny's Sweeties Cakes and Confections currently serves up bakes of all flavors and styles to the Celina community, and in April, her business broke ground on a building at 401 W. Pecan St. in the heart of Celina's downtown.
From planting flowers to honor the people of Ukraine to helping organize a community vigil for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Joanna Cattanach has done her part to bring the city of Carrollton together through a variety of community events. After moving back to Carrollton, Cattanach...
After originally planning to include a historic ice house as part of its forthcoming municipal complex, the city of McKinney has provided insight on why those plans have changed. During a Tuesday McKinney City Council Work Session, Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton walked through a timeline detailing how the original...
