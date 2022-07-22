Feed Frisco food drive generates more than 3,000 pounds of food for Frisco Family Services Market

Mikala Everson has been all over the country to pursue her dream of opening a bakery. At the end of the day, however, she wanted to open her business in Celina. Her business, Granny's Sweeties Cakes and Confections currently serves up bakes of all flavors and styles to the Celina community, and in April, her business broke ground on a building at 401 W. Pecan St. in the heart of Celina's downtown.

CELINA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO