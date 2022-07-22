ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois signs one-year, $6 million contract with Jets

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward had 60 points in 81 games last season, was restricted free agent. Pierre-Luc Dubois signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The 24-year-old forward had 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists) in 81 games for the Jets last season. Dubois became a restricted free agent...

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
Puljujarvi signs one-year contract with Oilers, avoids hearing

Forward gets $3 million, had NHL career-high 36 points last season. Jesse Puljujarvi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The 24-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday. Puljujarvi had an NHL career-high 36 points (14...
Tkachuk wants to play for Panthers 'for the rest of my career'

Forward committed to future with new team after arriving in trade with Flames. Matthew Tkachuk said he had the Florida Panthers at the top of his list when he decided he wouldn't re-sign long-term with the Calgary Flames. "I want to be here for the rest of my career," Tkachuk...
Huberdeau 'open' to signing long-term contract with Flames

Forward, who was acquired from Panthers, can become unrestricted free agent after this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has gotten over the initial shock of being traded to the Calgary Flames and said he's open to the idea of staying long-term with his new team. The 29-year-old forward was acquired by the...
Jonathan Huberdeau
Matthew Tkachuk
Lundestrom signs two-year contract with Ducks, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward had an NHL career high in goals, assists, points last season. Isac Lundestrom signed a two-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 22-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Lundestrom had an NHL...
Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
Siegenthaler Signs Five-Year Extension | RELEASE

The extension begins in the 2023-24 NHL season and carries a $3,4M AAV. The New Jersey Devils today signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year contract extension, starting in the 2023-24 season, worth $17,000,000, with an annual average value of $3,400,000. The breakdown is as follows: 2023-24, $4,250,000; 2024-25, $4,000,000; 2025-26, $3,200,000; 2026-27, $3,000,000; 2027-28, $2,550,000. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.Siegenthaler, 25, set career highs across the board last season in games played (70), assists (13), points (14), shots (92), and in all time-on-ice metrics. He led all New Jersey defensemen in hits, ranked second among the team in blocked shots and was third in short-handed time on ice/time on ice per game. Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Siegenthaler signed a two-year contract worth $2,250,000 ($1,125,000 AAV) with New Jersey on July 9, 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
The Wright Call

Fans and players alike consider Shane Wright a great fit for the Kraken franchise. The 2022 top draft choice heard so from future teammates and more than one all-time great. On draft night, Kraken 2022 top draft pick Shane Wright received a text from 2021 first-rounder Matty Beniers within five minutes after GM Ron Francis announced Wright's name. Then, a bit later, Kraken veterans Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle phoned. Same goes over the ensuing 24 hours, when the young center heard by audio or text from alternate captains Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz, plus leading scorer Jared McCann.
Henrik, Joel Lundqvist perform together, joke about bringing band back

It's no secret New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist lives a double life. Henrik is the winningest goalie in Rangers history. He's also a rockstar. Henrik performed with the band Dirty Honey at Webster Hall and with singer Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2022. His most meaningful performance of the year, however, was with his twin brother, Joel.
5 things we learned at 2022 Prospect Camp

The St. Louis Blues' annual prospect camp ended on July 14 - just as NHL Free Agency was heating up. The 32 prospects at Centene Community Ice Center that week each had their own takeaways. For some, it was their first taste of what professional training would entail, and for others it was a chance to impress the organization and make a push for an NHL roster spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
VGK Host "Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale" at City National Arena

VEGAS (July 25, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 25, that the team will host the "Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale" at City National Arena on Wednesday, July 27. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to shop for official team gear and authentic hockey equipment on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or until supplies last.
BLOG: Campbell's personality is positively perfect for Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB - The recently signed Jack Campbell has a dual reputation among the Oilers players. Good guy. Great goaltender. "An amazing person. Very nice guy. As a goaltender, he's somebody who just tries to push the envelope and push his abilities as far as he can with his work ethic," Zach Hyman said. "I think that will fit really seamlessly into the group that we have here, just extremely talented and competitive. A great addition for us."
Marner supports Wright after prospect fell to Kraken in 2022 draft

TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner was watching the 2022 NHL Draft on television and, like everyone tuning in, he saw Shane Wright was emotionally down. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward confirmed Monday that he texted Wright with a note of encouragement moments after the 18-year-old forward was selected with the No. 4 pick by the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre in Montreal.
'IT GIVES YOU A BOOST'

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
Panthers trade for Tkachuk, name Maurice coach in bid to contend for Cup

High-scoring forward agrees to eight-year contract after Florida gives up Huberdeau, Weegar in return. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-2023 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Florida Panthers:. 2021-22 season: 58-18-6, first...
Pysyk out for start of season with Red Wings after surgery

30-year-old defenseman had procedure to repair torn Achilles tendon. Mark Pysyk will be out for the start of this season for the Detroit Red Wings after he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 months to recover. He signed a one-year,...
DETROIT, MI
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Henry Bowlby

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Henry Bowlby has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract. Bowlby, 25, skated in 64 games in 2021-22 with Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, producing 28 points (12-16-28). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native...
SUNRISE, FL
Homegrown Talent: Raleigh Native Phillips Represents At Development Camp

RALEIGH, NC. - "I was kind of numb when I got the phone call, but I just wanted to come out here and make the best of the opportunity." What Devin Phillips felt when receiving an official invitation to Canes Development Camp was understandable. After all, it's not every day that a kid gets the offer to showcase his talent for the NHL team he grew up rooting for.
RALEIGH, NC
SOCIAL BUZZ - 25.07.22

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
