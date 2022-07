LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Louisville Gardens is still waiting for a savior in the form of a request for proposals,according to Louisville Business First. Louisville Gardens has served the city of Louisville in many capacities since it was built in 1905. The 6,000-seat arena at 525 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard started out as the Jefferson County Armory with a drill hall and ammunition repository for the local branch of the state militia. Then for decades it served as an entertainment venue hosting sporting events, concerts, community gatherings, and even a speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO