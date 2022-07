Livestock producers getting ready to turn their cattle herds onto pastures with new forage growth this summer should stay aware of prussic acid poisoning. Producers in western Oklahoma counties suffering from extreme drought conditions are reporting cattle deaths from prussic acid poisoning. When temperatures rise and the ground dries out, certain sorghum plants like Johnsongrass can become toxic with prussic acid and kill cattle almost instantly when they eat it.

