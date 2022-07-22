Firemen’s Picnic 2022

In a recent dream I was speaking with a man who was telling me every unkind thing anyone had ever done. No matter what was mentioned it made its way back to a name and then to all their misdeeds. It was an agonizing dream for a couple of reasons. First, because people were reduced to their transgressions, regardless of any good they had done and second, because it meant he knew all my transgressions, too. Although he did not verbalize my violations, they surfaced one by one within my thoughts. I felt embarrassment and shame.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO