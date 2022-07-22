Firemen’s Picnic 2022

Rich with history and looking to the future, Springfield is a lively Midwestern city with all of the charm of a small town and the amenities of a larger city. Its past, dating to as early as 700 B.C. with ancient First Nations settlements, is preserved in artifacts, village sites, the new Heritage Center Museum - once the Springfield City Hall - and historic buildings along the National Road. Springfield's artistic trailblazers are celebrated in the city's theaters, dance venues and galleries.
Comments / 0