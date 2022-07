Plácido Domingo wants to create an academy dedicated to Zarzuela. The singer told the Fundación Adiprope, of which he is a patron, that he wants young singers to interpret and value the Spanish genre. According to Domingo, the academy would be named after his father and mother, Plácido Domingo Ferrer and Josefa Pepita Embil Etxaniz, who were important artists in the zarzuela genre and helped to spread the musical style around Hispanic countries, especially Mexico.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO