Men set to stand trial in Caddo District Court this week for separate felonies failed to appear in court and bench warrants have been issued for their arrest. Christopher James Fuller of East Tennessee Avenue in Vivian, 40, was set to appear for trial before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. When he failed to appear, Judge Hathaway issued the arrest warrant. No bond was set on it. Fuller also has ties to the Killeen, Texas, area, and has sent inappropriate text messages to the 16-year-old victim.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO