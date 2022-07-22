LCFEF Summer Students Become French Toast Chefs

San Marino captured the Southern California state girls’ softball championship for 9-to-11-year-olds last week in a familiar setting: San Marino. The tournament hosts pummeled Hesperia, 17-0, as Kylie Lei twirled a three-inning, mercy rule no-hitter. San Marino’s all-stars won all five of their games by a combined total of 80-5 to collect their second consecutive state championship after winning last summer. Pictured are (from left) Kayla Wu, Alison Tam, Kylie Lei, Mackenzie Bates, Norah Parker, Elaine Hou, coach Leo Lei, Cassidy Regan, Bella Bland, Elise Wichmann, Scarlett Regan, Alexandra Mason, Campbell Taylor, coach Michael Bland and manager Sean Regan. San Marino played for the state title at San Marino High School’s upper softball field as SMNLL hosted the state championship this year.
Comments / 0