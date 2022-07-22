ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCFEF Summer Students Become French Toast Chefs

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the July 14 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The 7th-...

Carpe Diem — City Rehomes Resident’s Beloved Koi

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. It was a peculiar request. A longtime Glendale resident had decided to move to Washington, but also to retain her property in the Jewel City, to rent out. While living here, she spent 30 years — yes, three decades — raising several koi fish in a decorative pond, which she did not want to leave for tenants to worry about.
GLENDALE, CA
Armory Center for the Arts Welcomes Five New Board Members

First published in the July 14 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena’s Armory Center for the Arts has welcomed five new board members to help advance the nationally recognized nonprofit’s newly adopted mission to nurture its community and its young people by creating, learning and presenting art to advance equity and social justice.
PASADENA, CA
Asian Hall of Fame Event Features Rockers

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Asian Hall of Fame will present its inaugural “Celebrate Asia Festival,” featuring artist ambassadors Robby Krieger, the original guitarist of The Doors, and Danny Seraphine, Chicago’s founding drummer, at the Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd., Glendale, on Saturday, July 30.
GLENDALE, CA
Cruise Night Features Fireworks, Rock Bands

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale hosted its popular annual Cruise Night last Saturday along Brand Boulevard, which was closed off for pedestrians to enjoy the event. More than 400 pre-1985 classic cars and, new for this year, modified import and exotic cars were on display and showcasing their equipment as 45,000-50,000 attendees took in the sights and enjoyed live performances by Bob Seger tribute band “Turn the Page,” Beach Boys tribute band “Surfin’” and Santana tribute band “Smooth.” The 27th annual Cruise Night also included a fireworks show. For more information, visit glendalecruisenight.com.
GLENDALE, CA
Chris Sutton
San Marino Motor Classic Back for 11th Year

The San Marino Motor Classic will return for year No. 11 on Sunday, Aug. 28. The automobile event will be held in Lacy Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to event founder Aaron Weiss and fellow organizers. The San Marino Motor Classic will have almost 500 mint-condition collector...
SAN MARINO, CA
Huntington Health Provided $135M in Community Benefits in 2021

First published in the July 14 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. As part of its nonprofit mission, Huntington Health provides significant benefits to the communities it serves, often in the form of health education, outreach, and low- or no-cost hospital care for the uninsured and those with limited means.
PASADENA, CA
San Marino Sews Up State Softball Title

San Marino captured the Southern California state girls’ softball championship for 9-to-11-year-olds last week in a familiar setting: San Marino. The tournament hosts pummeled Hesperia, 17-0, as Kylie Lei twirled a three-inning, mercy rule no-hitter. San Marino’s all-stars won all five of their games by a combined total of 80-5 to collect their second consecutive state championship after winning last summer. Pictured are (from left) Kayla Wu, Alison Tam, Kylie Lei, Mackenzie Bates, Norah Parker, Elaine Hou, coach Leo Lei, Cassidy Regan, Bella Bland, Elise Wichmann, Scarlett Regan, Alexandra Mason, Campbell Taylor, coach Michael Bland and manager Sean Regan. San Marino played for the state title at San Marino High School’s upper softball field as SMNLL hosted the state championship this year.
SAN MARINO, CA
Pickleball Project Gets No Initial Bids

First published in the July 21 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Hope for the development of pickleball courts at Mayors’ Discovery Park may have wavered for fans of the sport that has grown in popularity throughout the nation after La Cañada Flintridge staff stated that contractors are passing on the project.
POLITICS
Results of the 2022 J.P. Blecksmith Memorial 5K Walk & Run

July 4 marked the first in-person edition of the J.P. Blecksmith Memorial 5K Walk and Run since 2019, the last two editions being held virtually because of the pandemic. But the pause might have benefitted San Marino’s runners at an accelerated rate as four of the top six finishers hail from the 91108 zip code.
SAN MARINO, CA
Crimes and Arrests

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Investigators are trying to identify a man believed to have stolen a credit card from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Olmsted Drive sometime on Sunday, July 10. Police said the man was seen trying open vehicle doors in a subterranean parking garage in the 1300 block of Orange Grove Avenue at around 2 p.m. that day, and was later seen fraudulently using the stolen credit card at a smoke shop in the 4600 block of San Fernando Road at around 3 p.m. He was described as a 35-45-year-old white man with an average build, with tattoos on his upper arms and driving a white Dodge pickup truck.
GLENDALE, CA

