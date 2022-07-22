LCFEF Summer Students Become French Toast Chefs

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Investigators are trying to identify a man believed to have stolen a credit card from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Olmsted Drive sometime on Sunday, July 10. Police said the man was seen trying open vehicle doors in a subterranean parking garage in the 1300 block of Orange Grove Avenue at around 2 p.m. that day, and was later seen fraudulently using the stolen credit card at a smoke shop in the 4600 block of San Fernando Road at around 3 p.m. He was described as a 35-45-year-old white man with an average build, with tattoos on his upper arms and driving a white Dodge pickup truck.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO