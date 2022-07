Motion blur shot of a sports coupe driving fast in a curve. Another incident of intentional lug nut loosening is reported in Brookings County. The Sheriff’s Office says the most recent was reported late Friday morning. A 2019 Chevy Silverado was being driven to Rutland when the owner noticed the vehicle was suffering issues on the road. All but two of the vehicle’s lug nuts had been removed from one wheel and the remaining two were damaged. The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle suffered $700 damage.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO