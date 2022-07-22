ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' Yoan Lopez: Called up Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lopez was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lopez...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Juan Soto trade: Who's in best position to land star? Ranking seven interested teams, including Yankees, Mets

With just one week until Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Washington Nationals continue to discuss trades involving outfielder Juan Soto, according to what league sources have told CBS Sports. Soto's availability stems from his recent rejection of a 15-year, $440 million extension. CBS Sports has already ranked Soto's likeliest...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, possible fits, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Atlanta Braves may be heartened to realize that, at 58-39 and 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East, they're in a much better position this trade deadline than they were last, when they entered July 31 with a 52-55 record. Of course, the direness of that situation inspired general manager Alex Anthopoulos to make a series of additions that later proved pivotal to the Braves' World Series run, including Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daniel Vogelbach
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out with shoulder injury

Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder impingement, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It's yet another injury for the Rays, who ruled out Mike Zunino (shoulder) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) for the season Monday. Mejia had a .992 OPS through 14 games in July and was poised to continue seeing plenty of playing time with Zunino sidelined, but the switch-hitting catcher will now be out for at least the next 10 days. Rene Pinto was called up in a corresponding move to provide depth at catcher behind Christian Bethancourt.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Agrees to deal with Tigers

Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday. Gonzalez had been a free agent since declining an assignment to Triple-A by the Brewers earlier this month, but he was able to land a spot with another squad. While he will open his Tigers tenure in the minors, he could see big-league time at some point before the season comes to a close.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Two hits including homer

Paredes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles. Paredes singled in the first inning before later taking Spenser Watkins deep for a solo shot in the top of the fourth frame. The homer was his 14th of the year and first in 14 games. After a red-hot stretch from June 20-July 5 where he launched eight homers and drove in 16 runs, Paredes has gone 5-for-40 with just two extra-base hits and one RBI over his last 11 contests. Overall, the 23-year-old is batting .224 with 14 homers, 29 RBI and 29 runs over 174 at-bats over 54 games in his first season with the Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
#Mets#Triple A#Newsday
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Keeps hitting post-break

Kelly went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants. The All-Star break hasn't slowed Kelly, who has hit safely in all four games since play resumed and has a 13-game hitting streak going back to July 4. The catcher is slashing .422/.458/.756 with nine extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs scored during that span.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Danny Coulombe: Moved to 60-day IL

Coulombe (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Coulombe has already been on the injured list since the end of May, so it won't impact his return date. Miguel Sano (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will take Coulombe's spot on the 40-man roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Heading to minors

Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. The left-hander pitched behind an opener twice since being recalled by the Rangers on July 15, and he fared well with two earned runs allowed and a 10:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings. However, it wasn't enough to stick in the rotation with Dane Dunning (ankle) returning from the injured list Tuesday, though Hearn's performance could earn him more opportunities later in the year.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Lands on IL

The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis. The move is retroactive to Sunday, so Stanton could return as soon as the middle of next week, depending on the severity of his injury. Stanton struggled during the stretch after the All-Star break, going 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts. Given their comfortable position in the standings, the Yankees might be extra cautious when timing Stanton's return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Out again Tuesday

Witt (hamstring) is not starting Tuesday's game against the Angels, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. The rookie is missing his second straight game after hurting his hamstring Sunday. Witt should still be considered day-to-day until the Royals provide further updates on his injury, and Nicky Lopez is the shortstop Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Resumes batting practice

Tatis (wrist) took batting practice at Citi Field over the weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis resumed a hitting progression shortly before the All-Star break and had been hitting in the cage as of a few days ago prior to getting the green light for batting practice on the field. The 23-year-old apparently responded well to his workout over the weekend, and he said he'll likely take a few more live hitting sessions in simulated games over the next few days before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio. Tatis is still likely a week or more away from returning from the 60-day injured list, but fantasy managers who have been stashing him all season should continue holding the star shortstop while an early August debut is beginning to come into focus.
SAN DIEGO, CA

