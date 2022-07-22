Mets' Yoan Lopez: Called up Friday

Paredes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles. Paredes singled in the first inning before later taking Spenser Watkins deep for a solo shot in the top of the fourth frame. The homer was his 14th of the year and first in 14 games. After a red-hot stretch from June 20-July 5 where he launched eight homers and drove in 16 runs, Paredes has gone 5-for-40 with just two extra-base hits and one RBI over his last 11 contests. Overall, the 23-year-old is batting .224 with 14 homers, 29 RBI and 29 runs over 174 at-bats over 54 games in his first season with the Rays.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO