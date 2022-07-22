ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Midwest City golf course gets $5M facelift

By Audrey Goodson
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A $5 million investment renovation at a Midwest City golf course is now complete. Voters said yes to these improvements back in 2018. And, on Friday, Oklahoma State Head Football Coach Mike Gundy helped cut the ribbon....

www.koco.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Oklahoma City to become home to professional softball team

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City will become the new home of a professional softball team. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Spark has been named the newest franchise in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. “Oklahoma City is a wonderful community-driven environment that will foster these young ladies in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family in Midwest City searches for peacocks for days

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A family in Midwest City has been searching for their peacocks for days. The search ended up bringing neighbors together. After days on the loose, the two jail-birds are back in custody, and their owner said it took a neighborhood effort to track them down.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From Talented West Coast DB

Oklahoma’s hot July continued on Monday. Spanaway, WA, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner announced his commitment to the Sooners over California, Oregon and Texas, as the talented defensive back became the eighth recruit to commit to OU this month. Playing on both sides of the ball for Spanaway Lake High School...
SPANAWAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midwest City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Midwest City, OK
Sports
City
Midwest City, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman QB Nick Evers

With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will introduce you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming freshman...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

City of Norman to begin construction of all-inclusive playground

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman has moved closer toward accomplishing a mission of Building An Inclusive Community with the reveal of the Andrews Park all-inclusive playground on Tuesday. The all-inclusive playground coincides with the commemoration of the 1990 signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. "We...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
KFOR

New retail development breaks ground in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new upscale mixed-use lifestyle development in Oklahoma City broke ground on Friday. Rose Creek Plaza will be located at the corner of N. May Ave. and N.W. 164th St. in Oklahoma City. Developers say the plaza will span 27 acres with over 220,000 square...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
mikefarrellsports.com

Recruiting Round-Up: Venables distancing himself from Riley in Recruiting

In today’s edition of recruiting round-up, we look at the incredible month that the Oklahoma Sooners have enjoyed on the recruiting trail. The Sooners aren’t finished either, and the way this OU staff closed the 2022 cycle from a mid-20s position to a top eight class, then a top five transfer class in just weeks is hard to ignore. Riley is an excellent recruiter, but Oklahoma is simply recruiting at a clip that far exceeds Riley’s best and Venables is just getting started as a head coach. Part of this has to do with the staff, Oklahoma has a more elite staff than the one Riley put together in Norman. In fact, since Brent Venables took the OU job, he has had the same number of west coast blue chip players commit to his program, as Lincoln Riley has at USC. That says it all.
NORMAN, OK
ou.edu

University of Oklahoma Breaks Fundraising Record

The University of Oklahoma received a record $317 million in gifts and pledges during the fiscal year that ended June 30, surpassing last year’s record of $237 million. The record-breaking fundraising performance, shepherded by the OU Foundation, positions the university for continued growth and success. “Achieving yet another historic...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Facelift#Urban Construction
guthrienewspage.com

Avery Wooden wins National Title

Guthrie High School incoming senior Avery Wooden competed at the National Our Diamond Miss pageant earlier this month and came away with numerous honors. Wooden competed with 109 girls and took home the title of Elegant Miss Talent Queen for her singing. In addition, she won Elegant Miss Photogenic and took second runner-up in modeling.
GUTHRIE, OK
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers will face Oklahoma Sooners on Thanksgiving Day

The Nebraska Cornhuskers may not be facing off against old Big 8/12 foe the Oklahoma Sooners on Black Friday, but the game will be awfully close. The brace for the ESPN Events Invitational was released this afternoon and the opening round on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, had the Huskers playing the Sooners.
NEBRASKA STATE
AllSooners

2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: DL Jordan Kelley

Part 3 of a series exploring Oklahoma’s potential breakout players in 2022:. Jordan Kelley is done biding his time. The redshirt senior from Tulsa Union High School has logged action in just 24 games since arriving in Norman back in 2018, but a new defensive coaching staff has wiped the slate clean.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy