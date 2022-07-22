Midwest City golf course gets $5M facelift

In today’s edition of recruiting round-up, we look at the incredible month that the Oklahoma Sooners have enjoyed on the recruiting trail. The Sooners aren’t finished either, and the way this OU staff closed the 2022 cycle from a mid-20s position to a top eight class, then a top five transfer class in just weeks is hard to ignore. Riley is an excellent recruiter, but Oklahoma is simply recruiting at a clip that far exceeds Riley’s best and Venables is just getting started as a head coach. Part of this has to do with the staff, Oklahoma has a more elite staff than the one Riley put together in Norman. In fact, since Brent Venables took the OU job, he has had the same number of west coast blue chip players commit to his program, as Lincoln Riley has at USC. That says it all.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO