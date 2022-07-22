Jets sign forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to a one-year contract

The extension begins in the 2023-24 NHL season and carries a $3,4M AAV. The New Jersey Devils today signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year contract extension, starting in the 2023-24 season, worth $17,000,000, with an annual average value of $3,400,000. The breakdown is as follows: 2023-24, $4,250,000; 2024-25, $4,000,000; 2025-26, $3,200,000; 2026-27, $3,000,000; 2027-28, $2,550,000. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.Siegenthaler, 25, set career highs across the board last season in games played (70), assists (13), points (14), shots (92), and in all time-on-ice metrics. He led all New Jersey defensemen in hits, ranked second among the team in blocked shots and was third in short-handed time on ice/time on ice per game. Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Siegenthaler signed a two-year contract worth $2,250,000 ($1,125,000 AAV) with New Jersey on July 9, 2021.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO