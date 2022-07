Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Republican senators should vote to enshrine marriage equality in law, adding he did not “understand” why 157 Republican members of Congress had voted against the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday (47 voted in support). On State of the Union Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg about his thoughts on Senator Marco Rubio who has said he will vote “no” on the bill, calling it a “stupid waste of time.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO