You really have to hand it to Matthew Tkachuk; he sure knows how to lean into a rivalry. The long-time Calgary Flames forward has left the Great White North for Sunrise, Florida to play for the Panthers, which means he has also traded in the Battle of Alberta between the Flames and the Edmonton Oilers for the Battle of Florida — between his new team and the dominant Tampa Bay Lightning.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO