Do you have enough beer for this wine harvest?

During harvest, when winemakers and their crews crave a refreshing drink after a week of 18-hour days, they’re reminded of the wine industry adage, “It takes a lot of great beer to make great wine.”

With harvest in the offing, that saying makes now as good a time as any to explore India pale ale (IPA), the most popular craft-style beer sold in stores in the United States, according to the Brewers Association. IPAs also are the biggest factor in the growth of craft beers during the past four decades in America.

The IPA was invented in the late 18th century, when British sailors traveled to India with barrels of beer loaded with hops, which served as preservatives. Produced in England, the beer was being exported to the expat and military community in India. The additional hops lingered in the beers, emphasizing bitterness with the fruity notes playing backup.

By the mid-19th century, the IPA style, higher in hops and alcohol than porters and most ales, was in demand in England and abroad. But in the 1990s, a revolution or sorts took hold: IPAs, especially on the West Coast, saw a fruity hop explosion, which tamped down some of the bitterness. While these IPAs are still tinged with bitterness, they’re more balanced, with big tropical fruit notes and higher carbonation.

In a recent blind tasting, I tried five Sonoma County IPAs considered the flagships of their breweries and decided that the top winner was the Lagunitas IPA. Snagging second place was Russian River Brewing Co.’s Pliny the Elder. Other contenders were Moonlight Brewing Company’s Bombay by Boat IPA, Henhouse Brewing Company’s Incredible Pale Ale and the Bear Republic’s Racer 5 IPA.

Since the mid 1990s, Lagunitas has made its IPA the center of its portfolio. Among the hops it uses are Chinook, Cascade, Centennial and a splash of Simcoe to create a dry, hoppy beer. It has notes of pine, citrus and a hint of caramel-like sweetness.

The Lagunitas Brewing Co., with headquarters in Petaluma, was founded in 1993 by Tony Magee. Today Lagunitas, California is a subsidiary of Heineken International. Heineken bought a 50% share of the company in 2015 and the remainder in 2017.

Second-place winner Pliny the Elder is citrusy, with a range of fruit flavors including a hint of high-toned orange, with a hoppy finish. It’s a double IPA, which means it has more hops and a relatively higher alcohol content and it’s more intense in both aroma and flavor. Credited with popularizing the category, Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ (Columbus, Tomahawk and Zeus) and simcoe hops. Some refer to it as a “hop bomb,” but it manages to tame the bitterness with fruity hop aromas and flavors.

Russian River Brewing Co. has two pubs, one in downtown Santa Rosa and one in Windsor. It was established in 1997 by Korbel Champagne Cellars, but once Korbel decided to forgo the beer business, it agreed to transfer the brand to head brewer Vinnie Cilurzo.

Cilurzo and wife Natalie have made a name for themselves with Pliny the Elder’s offspring, Pliny the Younger. It has become a cult brew, a rock star with a devout following over the years. Part of its appeal is its limited production with a special release on tap, typically a two-week event beginning in February, for devotees who line up for blocks.

To further explore craft beer, along with the winemakers and their crews this harvest, here is my entire lineup:

Lagunitas Brewing Co., lagunitas.com, 1280 McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. It also has breweries in Chicago and Seattle.

Russian River Brewing Co., russianriverbrewing.com, with two tap rooms: 725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; and 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor. 707-545-2337.

Moonlight Brewing Co., moonlightbrewing.com, taproom at 3350 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-528-2537.

Henhouse Brewing, henhousebrewing.com, two Sonoma County tap rooms: 322 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa; and 1333 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.

Bear Republic Lakeside, bearrepublic.com, 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park, 707-585-2722.

