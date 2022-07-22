ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Do you have enough beer for this wine harvest?

By PEG MELNIK THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073iBi_0gpdqAWx00

During harvest, when winemakers and their crews crave a refreshing drink after a week of 18-hour days, they’re reminded of the wine industry adage, “It takes a lot of great beer to make great wine.”

With harvest in the offing, that saying makes now as good a time as any to explore India pale ale (IPA), the most popular craft-style beer sold in stores in the United States, according to the Brewers Association. IPAs also are the biggest factor in the growth of craft beers during the past four decades in America.

The IPA was invented in the late 18th century, when British sailors traveled to India with barrels of beer loaded with hops, which served as preservatives. Produced in England, the beer was being exported to the expat and military community in India. The additional hops lingered in the beers, emphasizing bitterness with the fruity notes playing backup.

By the mid-19th century, the IPA style, higher in hops and alcohol than porters and most ales, was in demand in England and abroad. But in the 1990s, a revolution or sorts took hold: IPAs, especially on the West Coast, saw a fruity hop explosion, which tamped down some of the bitterness. While these IPAs are still tinged with bitterness, they’re more balanced, with big tropical fruit notes and higher carbonation.

In a recent blind tasting, I tried five Sonoma County IPAs considered the flagships of their breweries and decided that the top winner was the Lagunitas IPA. Snagging second place was Russian River Brewing Co.’s Pliny the Elder. Other contenders were Moonlight Brewing Company’s Bombay by Boat IPA, Henhouse Brewing Company’s Incredible Pale Ale and the Bear Republic’s Racer 5 IPA.

Since the mid 1990s, Lagunitas has made its IPA the center of its portfolio. Among the hops it uses are Chinook, Cascade, Centennial and a splash of Simcoe to create a dry, hoppy beer. It has notes of pine, citrus and a hint of caramel-like sweetness.

The Lagunitas Brewing Co., with headquarters in Petaluma, was founded in 1993 by Tony Magee. Today Lagunitas, California is a subsidiary of Heineken International. Heineken bought a 50% share of the company in 2015 and the remainder in 2017.

Second-place winner Pliny the Elder is citrusy, with a range of fruit flavors including a hint of high-toned orange, with a hoppy finish. It’s a double IPA, which means it has more hops and a relatively higher alcohol content and it’s more intense in both aroma and flavor. Credited with popularizing the category, Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ (Columbus, Tomahawk and Zeus) and simcoe hops. Some refer to it as a “hop bomb,” but it manages to tame the bitterness with fruity hop aromas and flavors.

Russian River Brewing Co. has two pubs, one in downtown Santa Rosa and one in Windsor. It was established in 1997 by Korbel Champagne Cellars, but once Korbel decided to forgo the beer business, it agreed to transfer the brand to head brewer Vinnie Cilurzo.

Cilurzo and wife Natalie have made a name for themselves with Pliny the Elder’s offspring, Pliny the Younger. It has become a cult brew, a rock star with a devout following over the years. Part of its appeal is its limited production with a special release on tap, typically a two-week event beginning in February, for devotees who line up for blocks.

To further explore craft beer, along with the winemakers and their crews this harvest, here is my entire lineup:

Lagunitas Brewing Co., lagunitas.com, 1280 McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. It also has breweries in Chicago and Seattle.

Russian River Brewing Co., russianriverbrewing.com, with two tap rooms: 725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; and 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor. 707-545-2337.

Moonlight Brewing Co., moonlightbrewing.com, taproom at 3350 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-528-2537.

Henhouse Brewing, henhousebrewing.com, two Sonoma County tap rooms: 322 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa; and 1333 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.

Bear Republic Lakeside, bearrepublic.com, 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park, 707-585-2722.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at pegmelnik@gmail.com or 707-521-5310.

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

This Popular Farmers Market Could Move or Close Due to Friction With Nearby Private School

Despite being one of San Francisco’s most popular Sunday food destinations, the Outer Sunset Farmers’ Market & Mercantile may be on the move. The disheartening news, first reported by SFGATE, comes as market organizer Angie Petitt faces off with the administration of St. Ignatius College Preparatory, a private school located on the street where the market occurs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mashed

The 150-Year-Old Beer Cave That Was Just Discovered In Iowa

Serious beer drinkers tend to love rare and unique beverage gems. Some, for example, might carve out a special place in the cabinet for their collection of Goose Island Bourbon County Stout. Others might need a lot more room for their stash. In one Iowa town, an unlikely discovery has revealed an 1800s beer storage area that could have held more than a few cases of Stella.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Korbel, CA
Mashed

The State That Drinks The Most Beer May Surprise You

Beer lovers will know there are very few things that come close to the feeling of cracking open a cold one. That first sip feeling is what has Americans consuming 6.3 billion gallons of beer every year, according to a report by Kirin Holdings. Americans love beer so much that it ranks second in global beer consumption, after China's 9.5 billion gallons. A survey by Statista showed it's the number one alcoholic beverage of choice for U.S. adults of legal drinking age, surpassing wine and spirits. Plus, beer ranks fourth in overall drinks, behind coffee, water, soft drinks, and tea.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Huge Move Amy's Kitchen Just Made With Its California Factory

Although demand for Amy's Kitchen's ready-made organic foods soared during the early days of the pandemic, the company has had a lot of bad press surrounding them lately (via Eater). President and CEO of Amy's Kitchen Xavier Unkovic told Food Navigator that in March and April 2020, sales of select products grew between 50% and 70%. To keep up with this growth, the company announced the opening of a new facility in San Jose, CA in early 2021. Since then, the company has experienced a few growing pains due to issues with the supply chain (via Food Dive).
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: Muddy Water Coffee Roasters

HARVARD -- A Coast Guard veteran is giving a whole new meaning to a cup of Joe on the go. Tim Van Sipe started roasting coffee in his basement but now his business is hitting the road. "I was in the Coast Guard from 1994 to 1999," Tim said. Even then, he had strong feelings about the morning brew. "It wasn't good coffee."Now, good coffee is what Tim drinks and roasts for the public with the Muddy Water Coffee Roaster truck. "So I started roasting as a hobby in this tiny little toaster oven roaster just for myself. And then I was working for...
HARVARD, MA
Good News Network

From Beer to Biogas: Creating Green Energy Using Brewer’s Grain Farm Waste

A Pennsylvania farm has partnered with a nearby microbrewery to create an alternative fuel produced with brewer’s waste and organic matter. The Dickinson College Farm in Pennsylvania joined with Molly Pitcher Brewing Co. and other local farms to create large quantities of sustainable biogas from materials that would otherwise be discarded.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#California Wine#Orange Wine#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#The Brewers Association#British#The Lagunitas Ipa
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Strongest Beers

Beer is usually the least potent of alcoholic beverages. Table wine typically ranges from about 11% to 14% alcohol by volume (meaning the portion that is pure alcohol). Most spirits – vodka, gin, rum, various whiskies, etc. – weigh in between 35% and 50%. Beer, on the other hand, is a comparative lightweight. The average […]
DRINKS
Essence

Let's Toast: Black Women Winemakers And Winery Owners To Know

If you love vino, just imagine creating your own successful wine company. It’s not easy, but these purveyors, all Black women, have done it. Here’s why that’s a big deal. According to the Association of African American Vintners president Phil Long (of Longevity Wines), there are more than 11,000 wineries in the US and less than 100 are Black owned. That’s 1/10th of one percent! It’s time to support and endorse our winemakers. From all around the country, these ladies have managed to make fine wines that have attracted a major following and brought some much-needed color to the industry. Get to know more about them and how you can sip in support.
DRINKS
BBC

Could the Great Lakes solve US shipping woes?

Lake Erie - one of five connected bodies of freshwater that make up the Great Lakes system along the US-Canada border - might not seem like a solution to America's supply chain issues. But it might just be exactly that, writes Stephen Starr for the BBC. Connected to the Atlantic...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

Yes, You Can Buy Good Wine for Cheap. Here's What to Look For

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. To be clear, there are cheap wines, and there are value wines. Cheap wines are those that may only set you back a few bucks, but whose quality is… well… questionable. Value wines, on the other hand, can have a wide range of prices, from genuinely inexpensive to kinda pricey, but that over-deliver at whatever price they are. Cara Patricia is a sommelier and co-owner of San Francisco's DecantSF and shared some value wine-buying tips over email recently. "If (the price) seems too good to be true, it is," she said. "Wine can be cheap, but it has a cost."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodsafetynews.com

Canada sets regulations for some romaine grown in certain parts of California

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced the fall 2022 import requirements for U.S. romaine lettuce with special requirements for certain lettuce produced in California’s Salinas Valley. Whole-head romaine lettuce and products containing romaine lettuce such as bagged salads that were produced in the four Salinas Valley counties...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Time Out Global

Where to drink agave spirits in Hong Kong

Shrug off your daily blues with a sip of tequila and then some. Tequila and its smoky cousin mezcal are one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented spirits in the bar. It usually gets its bad rep from people downing shots like there’s no tomorrow. Thanks to Mexican restaurants and bars in the city now offering various approaches to using and drinking agave spirits, Hongkongers are gaining a newfound love for this distilled spirit. So, if you’re looking to explore agave spirits – even beyond tequila – in the city, here’s a list of places you should hit up in town.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshtoast.com

Home Growers Vs. Home Brewers — They’re More Alike Than You Might Think!

Many of the main differences between amateur brewers and growers come down to the laws surrounding the product. In recent history there has been a growing interest in both home brewing beer and home growing marijuana. Home brewing kits have become a commonplace gift to give a male partner who enjoys craft beer. Meanwhile, year after year more states re legalize marijuana, and allow citizens to legally grow marijuana on their own property.
ECONOMY
nftevening.com

PATRÓN x BLockBar Drop NFTs For National Tequila Day

PATRÓN and BlockBar are teaming up again to provide early access to a new NFT tequila collection. Officially, PATRÓN en Lalique: Serie 3, the collaboration will allow BlockBar owners to pre-reserve 1 of the 15 editions of the collection. This is a unique and exclusive drop for 4.91 ETH ($7,500), and only 15 of these series 3, 750 ml limited edition bottles are available. With a golden bottle stopper and design by an iconic crystal maker, these grand NFTs will sell out quickly.
DRINKS
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
265
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy