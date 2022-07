Detroit — Tiger Woods helped get him into golf. And John Shippen helped get him into the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Wyatt Worthington II, a club pro from suburban Columbus, Ohio, battled extreme humidity and winds to fire a scorching 7-under 65 on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club, where he'll stick around for a bit as the winner of the second John Shippen National Invitational. The Shippen, founded in 2021 in America's most predominately Black big city as a way to open up opportunities for golfers of color, awards one sponsor's exemption into Detroit's lone PGA Tour stop, which kicks off Thursday. This year, that exemption went to Worthington.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO