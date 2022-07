SNOHOMISH COUNTY, July 25, 2022 – The first round of test scores since the pandemic is in for Snohomish County schools. Almost entirely across the board, fewer students met standards for English, Math, and Science, indicating how the last two years have affected public education. However, this decrease in the number of students that met standards is not unique to the County but is also a state and national issue.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO