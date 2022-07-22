San Diego Overhauls Websites to Boost Access to Vital Services
By Julia Edinger
The city of San Diego has redesigned the Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) websites, both of which aim to make critical services easier for residents to find. As state and local government agencies look to make digital services more inclusive and...
The results of wastewater testing are showing a dramatic increase in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in San Diego County. Then, details on a bill Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun makers for deaths from firearms banned in California. Next, the U.S. Monkeypox outbreak is swiftly expanding and in these early days of its spread, people can spend days in search of the right diagnosis. And, the project to transform San Diego’s Central Embarcadero went before Port Commissioners and the public last week. And the verdict is--- it needs more work. Then, the latest on a plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and most importantly marshland for bird and marine life habitat. Next, the Baja California legislature overwhelmingly voted to ban the pseudoscienctific practice that claims to change people’s sexual orientation but the governor vetoed the ban in favor of regulations. Finally, Comic-Con is over but for some artists who went to portfolio reviews their work may just be beginning.
SAN DIEGO – San Diego County officials on Monday announced that they had officially broken ground on a new housing complex for homeless senior citizens in the area. Nestor Senior Village will offer 74 units to San Diegans 55 and older who are unhoused or at risk of becoming homeless, officials said in a release.
A new variant that has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases in India over the last few months has been identified in California and experts say it is only a matter of time before it makes its way to San Diego. The Omicron sub-lineage, BA.2.75, was identified in Los Angeles...
Wastewater testing may actually a better indicator of the virus proliferation in the community because home tests are usually done in private and results are not made public or shared with public health departments.
SAN DIEGO — This November, San Diego voters will weigh in on a number of critical issues from creating more child care for working families to accessing more funding for infrastructure projects. On Monday, the San Diego City Council gave the green light to a number of proposed ballot...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance. On Monday afternoon, San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the...
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has become the first city in the United States to provide a childcare facility for police officers, it was unanimously approved by the City Council on Monday. The soaring cost of childcare is a burden felt by many families and San Diego Police officers...
San Diego County will soon have a new weapon in its arsenal to help fight its growing problem with opioid addiction. County officials are getting ready to install Narcan vending machines across the county. Narcan is a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The first of...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The People's Ordinance has been in the city of San Diego's books for more than a hundred years, but a City Council vote could put this issue on the ballot allowing people to vote on whether or not changes can be made to the rule regarding trash pickup.
San Diego is one of the fastest cooling housing markets in the entire country, according to Redfin. Of the top 10 fastest cooling housing markets listed, San Diego takes the eighth spot. This comes after home values were red-hot and appreciating rapidly in the San Diego area. “The last two...
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The occupants of a downtown hotel will be relocated due to allegedly "deplorable" conditions, including fire hazards and infestations of mold and rodents, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Monday. City prosecutors said the C Street Inn, a six-story hotel located between Sixth and...
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while the virus-related death toll rose by 12 since last last week. Another 991 virus cases were confirmed Sunday, along with 1,814 Saturday and 2,386 Friday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative pandemic total to 876,546 since the pandemic began.
Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The summer session is in full swing at UC San Diego. It is pretty quiet on campus. As soon as the fall hits, students we spoke with say it gets pretty packed. "It is a little bit more crowded since they accepted a lot more...
ESCONDIDO — Some of the former residents of an El Norte property face homelessness and housing insecurity after being evicted from the premises earlier this month. Several residents who lived in a house and a few trailers on a property at 2130 W. El Norte Parkway in Escondido were ordered to move out in the early morning hours of July 6.
You might need to bring your own container or brown bag for your next take-out order from your local eatery. The city of San Diego is one step closer to implementing a ban on the use of polystyrene foam products and single-use plastics following the completion of an environmental impact report. Officially referred to as the Polystyrene Foam and Single Use Plastics Ordinance, it is designed to reduce the number of plastics entering San Diego’s environment and waterways.
New overnight camping options are being considered at Silver Strand State Beach in San Diego’s South Bay. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says it's part of a statewide effort to make camping more accessible to people with low incomes. With help from an online survey, California State Parks officials are...
San Diego, CA–San Diego County residents who test positive for COVID-19 can receive treatment to prevent severe infection, public health officials said. Treatment is available to individuals who meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines for the medications, including those who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19.
