San Diego Overhauls Websites to Boost Access to Vital Services

By Julia Edinger
Government Technology
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of San Diego has redesigned the Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) websites, both of which aim to make critical services easier for residents to find. As state and local government agencies look to make digital services more inclusive and...

