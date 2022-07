The fragrant pho and crispy chicken wings at Ba Bar and the catfish claypot and crackly imperial rolls at Monsoon are some of the best-known Vietnamese dishes in the city. Monsoon is the obvious choice for those looking to eat Vietnamese food but want somewhere with more of a fine dining vibe than their neighborhood pho joint, and Ba Bar is the spot for those who want to have Vietnamese noodles made with grass fed beef and local duck or chicken.

