Baltimore, MD

Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary

By BRIAN WITTE
 4 days ago
Election 2022 Maryland Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks before supporters and campaign workers at Melba's Place on primary election night in Baltimore on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Vincent Alban/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Vincent Alban)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Marilyn Mosby, a high-profile prosecutor who aligned herself with criminal justice reformers but ended up with legal problems of her own, has lost the Democratic primary for Baltimore state's attorney to Ivan Bates, a defense attorney.

Baltimore is heavily Democratic, and there is no Republican candidate in the race. Roya Hanna is an unaffiliated candidate who has filed to run in November’s general election.

“Today, Baltimore decided it was time for a change,” Bates wrote on Twitter. “An enormous thank you to all of my supporters. I recognize that the job of helping build a safer Baltimore is a tremendous challenge. I am ready to lead — and to work with collaborators of all stripes to help make that a reality.”

Mosby, who was a two-term incumbent, rose to national prominence in 2015 when she pursued criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a spinal injury after police handcuffed, shackled and placed him headfirst into a van. His death triggered riots and protests. None of the officers was convicted.

In January, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment accuses Mosby of falsely stating that the COVID-19 pandemic harmed her finances so she could withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account. Mosby’s gross salary in 2020 was over $247,000 and never was reduced, according to the indictment.

Bates, who is managing partner of the Baltimore law firm Bates and Garcia, worked as a prosecutor in Baltimore from 1996 to 2002 before becoming a defense attorney. He campaigned on his experience, emphasizing the city needed a change in leadership with ethical, transparent and effective prosecution.

Bates also defeated Thiru Vignarajah, a former assistant attorney general.

Violent crime has been particularly stark in Baltimore in recent years. There have been more than 300 homicides in each of the past seven years. Earlier this year, Maryland’s largest city experienced its deadliest January in nearly half a century with 36 homicides.

It took until Friday to call the Democratic primary for Bates because the margins were tighter and a larger number of mail ballots were cast in the race. The election was held Tuesday. Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Schools Lawsuit Developments

A lawsuit filed against Baltimore City Schools is led by City parents. It accuses the city of forcing taxpayers to fund a school system that underperforms and has a history of grade changing and inflated enrollment numbers. One of the parents behind the lawsuit, Jovani Patterson, joins the weekend morning show live to discuss the new developments in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The next Artscape won’t be held in the heat of summer, BOPA chief says

Baltimore’s Artscape festival will remain predominately in the Bolton Hill-Midtown area when it returns in 2023, but it won’t be held in the middle of summer. That’s the word from Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA), the agency that produces the annual free festival for the city of Baltimore and is working to bring it back after a three-year hiatus.
BALTIMORE, MD
