Center Liz Cambage is leaving the Los Angeles Sparks in her first season with the squad, the team announced Tuesday, describing it as a contract divorce Cambage elected. "It is with support that we share Liz Cambage's decision to terminate her contract with the organization," Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said in a statement. "We want what's best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO