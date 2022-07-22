Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for July 23, 2022

Public museums operated by Klamath County are adjusting their hours this week due to unseasonably warm temperatures. Hours at the Klamath County Museum will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday, July 30.
The nation, including Oregon, is in the grip of a heat event that promises record temperatures by the close of the week. Listed below are places local people can go to get out of the heat and experience some cool, fresh air. • Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St....
Two more cattle kills by the Rogue Wolf Pack in the Fort Klamath area last week have been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. According to a report issued Tuesday, July 26, the most recent incident occurred Saturday, July 23. That morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 825-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture. Portions of the hindquarters and intestines had been consumed with the remaining tissues intact. It is estimated the steer died approximately 36 to 48 hours before the investigation.
The Klamath County Library is continuing to offer an adult board and card game night during the month of August. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16, participants are invited to take part by playing the games available at the library or even by bringing in favorite games from home.
After three months, more 2,400 miles and four pairs of shoes, one Oregon man’s journey to hike the entirety of the Oregon Trail is complete. Donald “Dundee” Martin began his hike in April in Independence, Missouri. He said he originally thought the Oregon Trail was similar to treks he’s made before on the Appalachian Trail, but soon realized their history and stories are very different.
Rod and Dot attended the same school in their home town, San Diego. They dated at age 15 and married at 17 and 18, on July 26, 1947. They moved to Klamath Falls in 1957 with their three sons. Rod was a mechanic for K.C. Schods for 30 years. Dot drove a local school bus. Survivors include two sons, two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.
This weekend marked the first Rally for the C’waam and Koptu in what nonprofit organization AMBODAT hopes will become an annual occurrence. A recent press release from the Klamath Tribes Administration announced the upcoming event. Hosted by the community group AMBODAT, the rally was on behalf of these two endemic species, in the pursuit of the restoration of their populations and their ecosystem.
SALEM — The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setbacks. Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels in...
Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin will be selling the works by Chiloquin artist Kim Casey Primm during an Art Estate sale next month. Primm's sister, Vicki Primm, is selling his works during this memorial show and sale from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
The staff at A Leap of Taste know Tom Franks. As a local musician and promoter, he likes to stop in from time to time to check out the local music scene. Last Thursday, he was decked out in A Leap of Taste T-shirt. The workers in the back reacted jubilantly to seeing him, greeting him and commenting at his fine choice of attire.
Klamath businesses in need of hard working youngsters, look no further: Wednesday, July 27 is the showcase of students who took part in and completed internships with local businesses during the summer break. Every summer, Mazama High School offers the Basin Partners Internship (BPI) program for 10th- and 11th-grade students...
PORTLAND — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave just as the Northeastern part of the United States will soon see a slight break in extreme temperatures. In Washington state and Oregon temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.
Over the weekend, nonprofits distributed 500 air conditioning units to households in the Portland area thanks to a $5 million allocation from the Legislature. The Oregon Health Authority said it distributed the units through three community organizations: the Portland Open Bible Church, Rockwood Community Development Corp., which serves that community in unincorporated Multnomah County near Gresham, and the Portland-based Somali American Council of Oregon. The units are among 1,000 the health authority has purchased with the legislative allocation. It plans to buy 2,000 more units this summer to distribute. The units are going to vulnerable Oregonians, the health authority said, including older adults, homebound individuals and those with medical conditions exacerbated by extreme heat. Those on Medicare or who’ve received services in the past year through the state Department of Human Services or the health authority qualify. The units delivered this weekend arrived just in time for a heat wave Monday. In the Portland area, temperatures spiked at 98 degrees. In Medford, they hit 103 degrees Monday and 104 in Ashland. Pendleton on Monday also had temperatures in the triple digits – 102 degrees. The National Weather Service is forecasting the heat wave to last through Friday. It expects temperatures to rise above 100 degrees in Pendleton, Redmond and the Portland area on Tuesday, with Medford reaching 108 degrees. The health authority said more heat waves will come. “Climate change has made extreme heat events the rule, not the exception, during Oregon’s summer months,” Patrick Allen, health authority director, said in a statement. “These air conditioning units are a necessary step for building resilience to this health threat, particularly for those most vulnerable to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death.” The health authority said in a statement it will install the units in all homes, even if they’re prohibited in homeowner or renter agreements, provided they don’t pose a safety hazard. The Legislature also allocated $7 million for the state Department of Human Services for an expansion of centers to keep people without homes or others cool, warm or breathing unpolluted air. But that effort has been slow to advance. The state has been reminding employers they have to protect workers when temperatures hit 80 degrees, the health authority said. A heat rule, adopted in May, requires employers to provide access to shade and cool water, allow cool-down breaks and provide information about mandated protections. Heat stroke can be deadly, with symptoms that include a high body temperature of 103 degrees; hot, red, dry or damp skin; headache; dizziness; nausea; and confusion. Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating; cold, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; tiredness or weakness; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; dizziness; headache; or fainting. To treat heat exhaustion, get the person to a cool place, put a wet cloth on their body or give them a cool bath and give them water to sip. The person should seek medical help if the symptoms worsen or last more than an hour. People with a chronic medical condition such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or cancer may be less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature, the health authority said. Also, some medications can worsen the impact of extreme heat. People in these categories should make sure they stay hydrated and cool. Be wary of exercising in extreme heat – or working outdoors. Those who do should pay particular attention to staying as cool and hydrated, the health authority said.
The Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament played out the way it was laid out on paper – the two undefeated teams from pool play advanced to the championship game, but not without some interesting moments throughout the competition. There is little doubt the two teams in the championship...
The Klamath Falls Falcons are headed back to the Babe Ruth World Series. Left-hander Owen Cheyne pitched 5⅔ innings of relief to earn the victory and Drew Raebel went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs as the Falcons defeated the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington 8-4 Sunday afternoon in the championship of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tourney at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons had the closest and scariest drama-filled game during the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament. The Falcons narrowly outlasted a monstrous comeback attempt by the Calgary Blues Premiere, who rallied from an eight-run deficit to tie the score before Klamath Falls prevailed 14-13 in the semifinals at Kiger Stadium.
Larry Ray Baker Jr. passed away on July 16, 2022 in Keno, OR. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 30,2022 at 10am. We ask that you please be there by 9:30am. Address: 2850 Stinson Way Klamath Falls, OR 97603. A reception will be held after for those who wish to join and share memories of Larry. Please bring a potluck dish to share. Larry's obituary can be viewed at www.ohairwards.com .
Sky Lakes President and CEO David Cauble announced Tuesday that Grant Niskanen has been named the new Sky Lakes Chief Medical Officer. Niskanen is a long-time family practice physician in Klamath Falls, having served as the Sky Lakes Vice President of Medical Affairs since 2013 while also caring for patients at Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic.
