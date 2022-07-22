Days of Our Lives Preview: Alexander Kiriakis Returns to Salem With a Familiar Face— and [Spoiler] Is Shot During a Mugging!

With the windstorm howling, Nick knocks on Victoria’s door. He tries calling. Inside, Ashland tells Victoria that there is only one way for this to end. Her phone starts ringing. She claims it’s her security detail and if she doesn’t answer, they will be there in a hurry. He says they will have to make it quick then. Locke recalls how they were powerhouses when they met. Maybe it was inevitable that one of them had to fall because they couldn’t both be on top. Pulling out the ring she gave him to represent their future, he points out it only resembles her lies and deception now. It’s a reminder of how cruel people can be. He accuses her of playing him for her own personal gain. She can’t believe he’s saying this. He knows that they did the same rotten things to each other, but she’s worse because she didn’t change, only became more vengeful. It was a mistake to save her life. If he’d let her die, he could still believe that she loved him until the end.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO