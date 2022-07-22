ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Days of Our Lives Preview: Alexander Kiriakis Returns to Salem With a Familiar Face— and [Spoiler] Is Shot During a Mugging!

By Dustin Cushman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mugging gone wrong could lead to a shocking death. In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of July 25 – 29, Bonnie finds not one, but two hunks in her living room. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below. Bonnie...

Young & Restless Mega-Twist: What Happened to Ashland Locke?!?

A bonkers show-ending left fans with a stunning cliffhanger — and mystery — to ponder. While it was somewhat predictable that an altercation would occur between Ashland Locke and someone after Victoria let him into her home, the twist at the end of the show was one that many didn’t see coming. Kudos to Young & Restless for the, erm, killer cliffhanger!
An Enraged Finn Strangles Sheila — and Bill Calls in Help for Li

In the room, Sheila goes pale and backs up as Finn manages to get out of bed while bellowing that he’s going to do to her what someone should have done a long time ago. He’ll be reunited with Steffy, but first he’s going to make her pay for killing his mother!
Nick and Ashland’s Physical Altercation Ends With a Shocking Turn of Events

With the windstorm howling, Nick knocks on Victoria’s door. He tries calling. Inside, Ashland tells Victoria that there is only one way for this to end. Her phone starts ringing. She claims it’s her security detail and if she doesn’t answer, they will be there in a hurry. He says they will have to make it quick then. Locke recalls how they were powerhouses when they met. Maybe it was inevitable that one of them had to fall because they couldn’t both be on top. Pulling out the ring she gave him to represent their future, he points out it only resembles her lies and deception now. It’s a reminder of how cruel people can be. He accuses her of playing him for her own personal gain. She can’t believe he’s saying this. He knows that they did the same rotten things to each other, but she’s worse because she didn’t change, only became more vengeful. It was a mistake to save her life. If he’d let her die, he could still believe that she loved him until the end.
General Hospital

In today’s recap, Boz is rushed to the hospital after he’s discovered by Curtis, Valentin continues to deceive Anna, and Joss threatens to have Sonny arrested. The clock is definitely ticking, and everything could ride on whether or not Esme agrees to take Spencer up on the deal he wants to strike. Meanwhile, Ava is definitely caught off guard by Nikolas!
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Emily O’Brien Drops a Wedding Video That Makes Us Really Believe Her When She Says, ‘We Will Always Keep Dancing’

These are the moments that life is all about. It looks as though Days of Our Lives fave Emily O’Brien (Gwen) had one heck of a fun weekend celebrating her dear friend and fellow actress Angela de Silva and her new husband Derek. The NBC soap star shared a video from their big wedding at The London Hotel in California, dancing the night away with her gal pal of “15 years.”
Bill and Liam Are Rocked When an Agitated Li Claims That Finn Is Alive — and Deacon Leaves Taylor Flustered

At the office, Ridge talks on the phone to Taylor. Both are finishing up at work so they can meet at the jet to go see Steffy. At Taylor’s office, she disconnects from Ridge just as Deacon knocks and comes into her office. He teases her about not having a bodyguard. She relays that she and Ridge are going to Monte Carlo to find Steffy — losing Finn was just too much for her. Deacon thinks it’s a good thing she’s getting help with her grief. Taylor explains they have to go and see for themselves. Deacon will be thinking about her while she’s gone. Taylor frowns. “I don’t think we should see each other like this when I get back.”
Did General Hospital’s Sonny Just Push Carly Right Into Drew’s Arms?

How long have Carly and Drew have been doing their little dance on General Hospital now? They’ve been growing closer and closer for months but never quite manage to take things to the next level. They locked lips way back in February, then pulled back. But at the time, that had seemed to be about to get the ball rolling, and by April Laura Wright declared she was all in on Carly and Drew.
After General Hospital’s Spencer Breaks Trina’s Heart Anew, a ‘Very Unexpected Twist’ Could Change Everything

Diane has a surprise in store for her client. To put it mildly, things aren’t going so well for General Hospital heroine Trina. She’s standing trial for releasing a video of best friend Josslyn’s first time with boyfriend Cameron — and, needless to say, is not guilty. She’s pining for Spencer, who she thinks is still boo’d up with conniving Esme. And, although she’s got a lot of people in her corner, she still can’t but feel cornered.
Curtis Discovers Oz After Being Drugged by Esme — and He’s Rushed to the Hospital Where His Fate Is Revealed

Sonny and Dex deal with Felty in a stairwell. Sonny knows he’s been exploiting Sasha and pushing drugs on her. Dex dangles Felty from the top of the staircase, pushes him to the ground, and begins to kick him in the gut. Sonny taunts him that they are going to bury his body where nobody will find it. Suddenly Joss blurts out, “You are so busted! I just recorded the whole thing, and you are going down.” Sonny looks up to see her holding her phone.
As Nina Confesses Her Big Fear to Sonny, Spencer Pushes Esme to Clear Trina… or Else!

Nina asks a Metro Court pool bartender named Aaron to fill in as a server at the restaurant, but he refuses and begins badmouthing her. He even goes so far as to say he works for Carly, not Nina. Sonny enters and (rightly) says that the kid shouldn’t talk to his boss that way. Unexpectedly, Sonny says that the kid probably disrespected Nina because he has other stuff going on in his life. Aaron admits he has problems with his parents and apologizes to Nina, who forgives him.
News Roundup: Long-Awaited Reunions, a Family In Danger and Couples In Crisis!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Jennifer Gareis Indulge in the Special Tradition That Only Comes Around Once a Year

These two daytime beauties have more than one thing in common. Not only do they play sisters Brooke and Donna on The Bold and the Beautiful but Katherine Kelly Lang and Jennifer Gareis are great gal pals — ones that have birthdays very close to the other. On Monday, July 25, Lang celebrated on her big day with two gorgeous cakes — one for her and one for Gareis, who will likely be celebrating again for her official birthday on Monday, August 1.
