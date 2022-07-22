ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sunak set for speech in Thatcher’s hometown as Truss promises EU ‘red tape bonfire’

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJAxr_0gpdeHzq00
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/Victoria Jones/PA)

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s campaign for Number 10 continues this weekend, with the leadership rivals offering eye-catching policy proposals to entice Tory party members.

The Foreign Secretary has vowed to review all EU laws retained after Brexit by the end of next year in a “red tape bonfire” if she becomes prime minister, and to scrap or replace those that are deemed to hinder UK growth.

Meanwhile Mr Sunak will use a speech in the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher to promise plans to tackle NHS backlogs, driven in part by a so-called “vaccines style” taskforce.

The whittling down of the Tory leadership contenders to just two this week marked the beginning of the next stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson, with the two candidates now tasked with wooing the grassroots Tory party members who will vote for the next prime minister.

Ms Truss, the former Remainer turned Brexiteer flagbearer, said that if elected she will set a “sunset” deadline for every piece of EU-derived business regulation and assess whether it stimulates domestic growth or investment by the end of 2023.

Industry experts would be tasked to create “better home-grown laws” to replace those that fail the test, if they are not ditched altogether.

Ms Truss said: “As prime minister I will unleash the full potential of Britain post-Brexit, and accelerate plans to get EU law off our statute books so we can boost growth and make the most of our new-found freedoms outside of the EU.”

Meanwhile in the Lincolnshire town of Grantham, Mr Sunak will stress his Thatcherite credentials in a speech in the hometown of the former Conservative prime minister.

Warning against “privatisation by the back door”, he will announce plans to eliminate one-year NHS waiting times six months earlier than planned by September 2024, and to get overall numbers falling by next year.

“Waiting times for everything from major surgery to a visit to the GP are at record levels. Millions of people are waiting for life-saving cancer screening, major surgeries and consultations,” Mr Sunak will say as the campaign to win over Tory party members begins in earnest.

“People shouldn’t have to make a choice with a gun to their head.

“If we do not immediately set in train a radically different approach the NHS will come under unsustainable pressure and break.”

It is a theme that Mr Sunak focuses on in an interview with The Times newspaper, where he says that he would put the UK on a “crisis footing” from his first day as prime minister.

The former chancellor tells the paper that the UK needs to be on a “crisis footing” to deal with inflation and a host of other challenges.

“They’re challenges that are staring us in the face and a business-as-usual mentality isn’t going to cut it in dealing with them. So from day one of being in office I’m going to put us on a crisis footing.

“Having been inside government I think the system just isn’t working as well as it should,” he is quoted as saying.

“And the challenges that I’m talking about, they’re not abstract, they’re not things that are coming long down the track.”

In newspaper interviews this weekend, both candidates also double-down on the economic policies that have so far provided the major dividing line of the campaign.

“What I worry about is the inflation we’re seeing now becoming entrenched for longer,” Mr Sunak says.

“That’s the risk we need to guard against. If that happens, it will be incredibly damaging for millions across the UK. The cost for families is going to be enormous.”

He also suggests that the Foreign Secretary’s plans could see interest rates rise, while rejecting the suggestion he is running a so-called “project fear”.

But in an interview with the Telegraph, Ms Truss robustly defended her economic vision.

Describing herself as an “insurgent” who wants to change things, she tells the newspaper that she wants the UK to become a “high growth, high productivity, powerhouse”.

On her plan to bring down in inflation, she tells the paper: “I believe it is right that inflation will come down because inflation was caused by a global supply shock. But it was exacerbated by monetary policy. What I have said is in the future I’m going to look at the Bank of England’s mandate. It is set by the Treasury. It was last set by Gordon Brown in 1997.”

Pressed on her thinking on the Bank of England’s mandate, she says: “What I want to do is look at best practice from central banks around the world, look at their mandates, and make sure we have a tight enough focus on the money supply and on inflation.”

Elsewhere:

– Mr Sunak, who supports the current Government policy on Rwanda and asylum claims, told the Times he would announce his own plans to tackle illegal migration next week.

– Ms Truss described her reaction to getting through the ballot, overtaking rival Penny Mordaunt to do so. “I yelped with delight,” she told the Telegraph. “There was lots of hugging and back-slapping.”

– A new poll by Savanta ComRes for the Daily Express gives Labour an 11-point lead over the Conservatives, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 44% compared to the Conservatives’ 33%.

Both candidates also reveal the effect of the campaign so far on their families and how it is impacting those closest to them.

“My oldest daughter’s working on the digital team,” Ms Truss told the Telegraph.

“She’s done a computing GCSE so she’s helping out on that. And my younger daughter was there as well, giving general political advice.”

Mr Sunak also tells the Times: “Family is core to who I am. I miss them a lot right, they are in Yorkshire and I am here. We’re on video every day. But it’s not the same but they’re used to that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’

Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Train updates - live: Tube strike announced for 19 August ahead of nationwide rail walkout tomorrow - OLD

Travel chaos is already blighting the UK ahead of a planned nationwide rail strike tomorrow.The majority of trains from King’s Cross have been cancelled due to damage to the overhead electric wires between the London rail hub and Peterborough.“All lines are blocked and are expected to remain so for the rest of day,” says train operator LNER.“We are advising not to travel today, Tuesday 26 July, between London Kings Cross and Peterborough due to the severity of today’s disruption. We have also suspended all services from Leeds.”The RMT union has also announced plans today for a Tube strike on...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

Brexit: UK wine wholesaler moves to France due to red tape

A leading British wine agent has decided to leave the UK citing "incredibly complicated" post-Brexit paperwork, leading to a hole in his revenue.Daniel Lambert, whose south Wales company was named International Wine Challenge small agent of the year in 2019, had earlier criticised Brexit, saying it had caused “huge disruption” to his business.Mr Lambert said he is moving to Montpellier in France later this week with his family, where he would set up a French company to export back to his own company in Wales. His wine company Daniel Lambert Wines Ltd supplies to Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘It has stayed with me all my life’: BBC journalist Nicky Campbell says he was victim of abuse at Edinburgh private school

BBC presenter Nicky Campbell has claimed that he was the victim of abuse at a Scottish private school during the 1970s.The broadcaster, 61, said witnessing incidents of both sexual and physical abuse at the Edinburgh Academy had had a “profound effect on my life”.Campbell made the claims for the first time on an episode of his podcast Different on BBC Sounds, released on Wednesday 27 July.During the episode he discusses his experiences with journalist Alex Renton, creator of the radio programme In Dark Corners, which explores abuse at Britain’s private schools.“I was badly beaten up at school by a teacher...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Train strike - live: Travel chaos as rail services across UK grind to halt in walkout

Rail passengers are suffering fresh travel chaos on Wednesday as thousands of workers walk out on strike, crippling services across the country.Disputes in the bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions are worsening, with more strikes in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action planned next month on the UK’s railways and London Underground.Only around one in five trains will run today, on around half of the network, with some areas having no trains all day.Around 40,000 rail staff are expected to walk out for 24 hours on 27 July.Britain’s rail travellers are being urged to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Law#Bonfire#Eu#Tory#Nhs#Remainer
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Truss ‘wanted hundreds of “woke” civil service jobs scrapped’

A special adviser to Liz Truss urged Boris Johnson’s then chief aide Dominic Cummings to scrap hundreds of “woke” civil service posts, it has been claimed.As the foreign secretary seeks to outmanouevre leadership rival Rishi Sunak in securing the votes of the heavily right-wing Tory selectorate, likely to be swayed by culture war issues, a report in the Telegraph claimed that her office called for the abolition of Whitehall diversity and inclusion roles in 2020.The report, which Truss allies cited as evidence of her suitability to enter No 10, came as Mr Sunak was accused of making a U-turn...
BUSINESS
The Independent

What the papers say – July 27

The front pages are plastered with photos of the Lionesses as they reach the Euro 2022 final and reports from the Tory debate cut short by the collapse of TalkTV presenter Kate McCann. The Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph lead on Rishi Sunak’s “U-turn” on VAT tax cuts,...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Democracy campaign aims to fight Tories in 30 seats to drive through political reform

Democracy campaigner Gina Miller is launching a drive to make the next general election a watershed moment for pushing through reform of the UK’s “broken” political system.Ms Miller’s True and Fair Party aims to recruit up to 30 candidates to fight incumbent Conservative MPs who have failed to “live up to basic standards of integrity or competence”.She believes that the wave of public distrust in politicians could deliver the party enough MPs to hold the balance of power in a hung parliament and drive through fundamental reforms.In return for propping up a minority Labour government on a “confidence and supply”...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Rise in long Covid sufferers unable to work costs UK £1.5bn a year

Long Covid is costing the UK £1.5bn in lost earnings per year as the number of people off work with the condition rises to almost 2 million, according to new research. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank estimated that 110,000 people are absent from work at any time due to long Covid, with those who were on lower incomes before the pandemic more likely to be sufferers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia's rising inflation lifts risk of 4th rate hike

Australian inflation rose farther, according to new data released on Wednesday that increases the likelihood of the central bank next week hiking interest rates for a fourth consecutive month. Inflation in the year through June was 6.1%, up from 5.1% in the year through March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
BUSINESS
The Independent

London Underground staff to stage new strike in August

London Underground workers are to stage a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on 19 August.The RMT is also striking on Network Rail and 14 train operators on 18 and 20 August, alongside members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association on the same days at a number of rail companies.The RMT said the new Tube strike has been prompted by Transport for London’s “refusal” to share details of a draft Government proposal they received regarding funding of the transport system in the capital.The union said...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sunak accused of U-turn after pledge to cut VAT on energy bills

Rishi Sunak has been accused of making a U-turn on tax after pledging to cut VAT on energy bills if he becomes prime minister. On Tuesday, the former chancellor unveiled a new “winter plan” to tackle inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, which, his campaign team says, stands in contrast to the inflationary £55 billion of fiscal commitments Liz Truss has made.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The AP Interview: Japan minister says women 'underestimated'

Japan’s minister for gender equality and children's issues called the country’s record low births and plunging population a national crisis and blamed “indifference and ignorance” in the male-dominated Japanese parliament for the neglect. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Seiko Noda couched the steadily dwindling number of children born in Japan as an existential threat, saying the nation won’t have enough troops, police or firefighters in coming decades if it continues. The number of newborns last year was a record low 810,000, down from 2.7 million just after the end of World War II, she said. “People...
ASIA
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy