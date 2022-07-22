ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjSQY_0gpdeELf00

Marilyn Mosby, a high-profile prosecutor who aligned herself with criminal justice reformers but ended up with legal problems of her own, has lost the Democratic primary for Baltimore state's attorney to Ivan Bates, a defense attorney.

Baltimore is heavily Democratic, and there is no Republican candidate in the race. Roya Hanna is an unaffiliated candidate who has filed to run in November’s general election.

Mosby, who was a two-term incumbent, rose to national prominence in 2015 when she pursued criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a spinal injury after police handcuffed, shackled and placed him headfirst into a van. His death triggered riots and protests. None of the officers was convicted.

In January, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment accuses Mosby of falsely stating that the COVID-19 pandemic harmed her finances so she could withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account. Mosby’s gross salary in 2020 was over $247,000 and never was reduced, according to the indictment.

Bates, who is managing partner of the Baltimore law firm Bates and Garcia, worked as a prosecutor in Baltimore from 1996 to 2002 before becoming a defense attorney. He campaigned on his experience, emphasizing the city needed a change in leadership with ethical, transparent and effective prosecution.

Bates also defeated Thiru Vignarajah, a former assistant attorney general.

Violent crime has been particularly stark in Baltimore in recent years. There have been more than 300 homicides in each of the past seven years. Earlier this year, Maryland’s largest city experienced its deadliest January in nearly half a century with 36 homicides.

It took until Friday to call the Democratic primary for Bates because the margins were tighter and a larger number of mail ballots were cast in the race. The election was held Tuesday. Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbmore.com

2022 Election Results in Baltimore

Below are the elections results for races impacting South Baltimore. Things of note:. Ivan Bates has unseated incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic Primary for Baltimore City State’s Attorney. South Baltimore Neighborhood Association resident and former Assistant Sheriff for Baltimore City Sam Cogen holds a 1,550-vote lead over 33-year...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby Concedes to Ivan Bates

Baltimore -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has conceded election to Ivan Bates. According to a release Sunday Morning, Mosby called bates to congratulate him on his victory in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City State's Attorney. Mosby continued by saying "My office is completely prepared to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition to the new administration."
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Bulk of storms passing south of Baltimore, some could be severe

UPDATE (5:36 p.m.) -- The severe thunderstorm watch is canceled in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties and Baltimore City. UPDATE (4:14 p.m.) -- The strongest storms are south of Baltimore. There's a nasty storm near D.C. that might move toward the Annapolis...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Tax Preparer Found Guilty of Filing False Returns

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced that Elvis Ghomsi, 44, of Glen Dale, Maryland, was sentenced in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on two counts of willfully filing a false Maryland State Tax Return. Judge Stacy W. McCormack sentenced Ghomsi to probation before judgment with a one-year...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Florida State
Baltimore Times

Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland 2022 Primary: 'On The Hill' discusses election results

The Maryland Primary Elections ware held this week on Tuesday, July 19 across the state. Several major seats were up for grabs including governor, comptroller and attorney general, as well as key races happening for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Results have been announced in every...
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Large Fight Breaks Out on Annapolis City Dock

Shortly before 2:00 am on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a large fight broke out on Dock Street in Annapolis. Two females were fighting, and when officers attempted to quell the disturbance, a group of approximately 200 people surrounded the officers necessitating calling in Anne Arundel County Police for assistance. Eventually,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Retired Baltimore police officer accused of molesting children at wife's day care

BALTIMORE – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Baltimore police officer who was allegedly shot by his wife last week after she learned of allegations that he molested children at her daycare, authorities said Tuesday.James Weems Jr., 57, of Randallstown, faces multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of at least three children at an Owings Mills day care center, Baltimore County Police said. Weems remains hospitalized in police custody in Washington, D.C.Weems, a former police officer who retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, became the subject of an investigation earlier this month...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
townandtourist.com

15 Best Baltimore Hiking Trails (Waterfront Views & Dog-Friendly)

Thanks to its booming arts scene, elite sports teams, and unrivaled museums, Baltimore offers a wide range of things to do. Charm City, as it is often called, is not something that most Americans would consider a major tourist destination. However, Baltimore is worth seeing because of its breathtaking waterfront...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Schools Lawsuit Developments

A lawsuit filed against Baltimore City Schools is led by City parents. It accuses the city of forcing taxpayers to fund a school system that underperforms and has a history of grade changing and inflated enrollment numbers. One of the parents behind the lawsuit, Jovani Patterson, joins the weekend morning show live to discuss the new developments in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Hospitalized Following Incident At Baltimore Pool: Report

A teen is recovering after nearly drowning during a late night swim in a closed Baltimore City pool, reports CBS News. Authorities arrived to find the 15-year-old boy outside of the Roosevelt Park Pool on Poole Street around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24 after he managed to pull himself out of the water, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Perjury#Election Local#Rose#Republican Primary#Democratic#Freddie Gray#Bates And Garcia
baltimorefishbowl.com

The next Artscape won’t be held in the heat of summer, BOPA chief says

Baltimore’s Artscape festival will remain predominately in the Bolton Hill-Midtown area when it returns in 2023, but it won’t be held in the middle of summer. That’s the word from Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA), the agency that produces the annual free festival for the city of Baltimore and is working to bring it back after a three-year hiatus.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Details Emerge After 12-Year-Old Driver Dies in Maryland Crash

A 12-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Columbia, Maryland, as she was behind the wheel early Sunday had been driving a man who lived with her family, police said. Josseline Molina-Rivas was the victim of the crash on Broken Land Parkway, Howard County police said in an update Monday.
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers among as many as 6 shot overnight in Baltimore

Three teenagers were among as many as six people shot overnight in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Friday to a hospital, where a 29-year-old man went for a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police said he was walking in the area of York Road at East 39th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy