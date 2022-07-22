ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Flaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vkVz_0gpde88Y00

A wind turbine burst into flames after being hit by lightning in Crowell, Texas.

Engineer Brent Havin was working on a cell tower when he saw the lightning strike happen around 11.45am CST on Friday (22 July).

"It took me a second to process what I was watching", he said.

Mr Havin filmed on his phone as the more than 150 ft structure continued to spin while on fire, throwing black smoke into the air.

Within minutes the flaming blades had disintegrated, bringing the turbine to a stop.

Comments / 59

airpizz6
3d ago

So lightning can destroy wind turbines. So if solar storms can destroy solar farms, the hopes of the treehuggers will be dashed.

Reply
12
Eric Schweitzer
3d ago

Well that one sure was not worth the time and energy put out to manufacture and erect. Send in the clean up squad

Reply(1)
8
Larry Rob
4d ago

boy that burning fiberglass and resins sure are good for the environment

Reply(5)
38
