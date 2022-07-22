ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Patent Issued for Digital content curation and distribution system and method (USPTO 11379521): Iris.tv Inc.

By Insurance Daily News
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Clausen, David (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11379521 is Iris.tv Inc. (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention is related to digital content distribution...

insurancenewsnet.com

InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Managed account continuum system and method (USPTO 11379914): United Services Automobile Association

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Etugbo, Macdonald (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11379914, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

Abacus Life Settlements and BlockCerts Blockchain Partner to Lead the Next Generation of Life Insurance and Annuity Purchases using Blockchain

Abacus Life Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are collaborating with BlockCerts Blockchain on a new business model and technology platform to launch Abacus into a new era for insurance and longevity-related assets. "Abacus Life and Longevity Market Assets are excited to partner with BlockCerts Web 4.0 to lead the next...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Dynamic Auto Insurance Policy Quote Creation Based On Tracked User Data”, for Approval (USPTO 20220215479): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Binion, Todd (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
WASHINGTON, DC
Los Angeles, CA
Virginia State
Alexandria, VA
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for real-time screening of a disability insurance applicant (USPTO 11379923): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Benjamin, Robert ( Normal, IL , US), Diffor, John David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many people desire to purchase disability insurance in order to ensure that their monthly financial obligations (especially with regard to, e.g., housing and vehicles payments) will be met if they become disabled and suffer a loss of income. According to one estimate, 26% of people own disability insurance, and 90% of them are between the ages of 25 and 64 years. Applicants for disability insurance may be employed in blue or white collar occupations, and may seek short-term or long-term coverage. However, existing processes for screening applicants for disability insurance and making coverage decisions may be cumbersome, especially for applicants with no or few risk factors for rejection but whose applications may be nevertheless subjected to full underwriting to assess their suitability. Further, existing processes may require insurance agents to classify the occupations of applicants, and mistakes may be made in such classifications that may delay coverage decisions and/or may result in incorrect acceptance or non-acceptance.”
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Home device sensing (USPTO 11379926): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Krug, David J. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11379926 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “People are often looking for ways to protect their homes. People buy insurance for exactly that reason-to protect against unforeseen risks. However, although insurance will pay for damage to your home, vehicle, etc. after it occurs, being aware of a potential risk before damage occurs may aid in reducing inconvenience and costs. Further, even if a person is aware of a potential risk, failure, etc., the person may not have enough information to determine how to fix the issue or may not fully comprehend the potential severity of the issue.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Associated Press

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden looked forward to ending his COVID-19 isolation Wednesday after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning. He quickly arranged to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden around midday. “Back to the Oval,” Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Biden, 79, tested positive last week. Biden’s tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Futurity First Simplifies Health And Wealth Through Intelligent Retirement Planning

Futurity First is an American network of financial representatives, wealth advisors, and investment specialists. The company’s insurance agents and financial professionals excel in the fields of financial security and income planning, catering to the financial needs of seniors, pre-retirees, families, and businesses. Futurity First is a client-centric insurance planning...
PERSONAL FINANCE
#Digital Content#Patent Application#Uspto#Content Curation#Patent Claim#Iris Tv Inc#Insurance Daily News#Fig
InsuranceNewsNet

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following is a discussion and analysis of our results of operations for the. in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and notes. thereto included in this filing and the audited consolidated financial. statements and notes thereto contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year. ended. December 31,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Report on Findings in Risk Management (Integrating Prevention Into the Risk Management Policy Toolkit: a Strategy for Improving Resilience To Extreme Events): Risk Management

-- Current study results on Risk Management have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The incidence of extreme natural hazard events in the. U.S. has been rising, with far-reaching implications for the. U.S. agricultural sector.”. Financial support for this research came...
KANSAS CITY, MO
InsuranceNewsNet

AXIS Capital Q2 2022 Financial Supplement

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This report is for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with the documents that the Company files with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AXIS CAPITAL...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Technology
InsuranceNewsNet

Bankers Insurance Group Joins IBA’s 5-Star Construction Insurance Award List, Ranked Among Top Choices for Contractors

Saint Petersburg, Florida , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -based private property and casualty insurance carriers, today announced its selection to Insurance Business America’s 5- Star Construction. Award list, recognizing the company’s confidence and reputation among construction contractors. Insurance Business America surveys hundreds of brokers across the...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. Reports Findings in Gout (The reality of treatment for hyperuricemia and gout in Japan: A historical cohort study using health insurance claims data): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Gout

-- New research on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Gout is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from Aichi,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Hyperuricemia causes gout and has also been associated with metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease. Uric acid-lowering drugs (ULDs) are used to reduce uric acid levels for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout.”
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Status and Forecasts 2022-2030 | Marine Group, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company

Published a report, titled, “Auto Insurance Market by Coverage (Third Party Liability Coverage, and Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages) Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles), and Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report offers an...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automatically mitigating risk of property damage (USPTO 11379924): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11379924, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Homeowner and personal property insurance exists to provide financial protection against damage to the home and personal property owner by the policyholder, respectively. There are many potential sources of damage to homes and personal property, some of which can be detected far enough in advance to take an action that may mitigate or prevent damage from occurring. Currently, many appliances and other goods are capable of communicating information about their operation via mesh networks as part of the “internet of things.” However, there is no way to aggregate and analyze all of this communicated data to manage and reduce the risks associated with insurance-related events.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
InsuranceNewsNet

Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports from University of Melbourne Describe Recent Advances in Insurance (‘nearly Gave Up On It To Be Honest’: Utilisation of Individualised Budgets By People With Psychosocial Disability Within Australia’s National Disability Insurance Scheme): Insurance

-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Utilisation of budgets provides important insights into the effectiveness of individualised funding schemes. Significant under-utilisation by certain cohorts may indicate schemes are not working as intended.”. Financial support...
AUSTRALIA
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers from Taiyuan University of Technology Report Recent Findings in Flood Risk Management (Flood Forecasting Methods for a Semi-arid and Semi-humid Area In Northern China): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management

-- Investigators publish new report on Risk Management - Flood Risk Management. According to news reporting originating in Taiyuan, People’s. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Double-Excess (DE) model is a flood forecasting model which was developed to reflect the characteristics of runoff generation in semi-arid and semi-humid areas. However, the empirical unit hydrograph used in the subbasin confluence module often has low precision because of the difficulty associated with parameter quantification.”
CHINA
InsuranceNewsNet

N.Y. U.S. Attorney Announces Charges in 4 Separate Insider Trading Cases Against 9 Individuals, Including Former U.S. Congressman, Former FBI Agent Trainee, Tech Company Executives, Former Investment Banker

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Damian Williams , United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York , and. New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. ("FBI") announced charges in four separate insider trading cases, collectively charging nine defendants with securities fraud and other related charges, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

