ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using image analysis to automatically determine vehicle information (USPTO 11380083): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

By Insurance Daily News
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Antonetti, Joseph (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11380083, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for real-time screening of a disability insurance applicant (USPTO 11379923): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Benjamin, Robert ( Normal, IL , US), Diffor, John David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many people desire to purchase disability insurance in order to ensure that their monthly financial obligations (especially with regard to, e.g., housing and vehicles payments) will be met if they become disabled and suffer a loss of income. According to one estimate, 26% of people own disability insurance, and 90% of them are between the ages of 25 and 64 years. Applicants for disability insurance may be employed in blue or white collar occupations, and may seek short-term or long-term coverage. However, existing processes for screening applicants for disability insurance and making coverage decisions may be cumbersome, especially for applicants with no or few risk factors for rejection but whose applications may be nevertheless subjected to full underwriting to assess their suitability. Further, existing processes may require insurance agents to classify the occupations of applicants, and mistakes may be made in such classifications that may delay coverage decisions and/or may result in incorrect acceptance or non-acceptance.”
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Managed account continuum system and method (USPTO 11379914): United Services Automobile Association

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Etugbo, Macdonald (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11379914, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Home device sensing (USPTO 11379926): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Krug, David J. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11379926 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “People are often looking for ways to protect their homes. People buy insurance for exactly that reason-to protect against unforeseen risks. However, although insurance will pay for damage to your home, vehicle, etc. after it occurs, being aware of a potential risk before damage occurs may aid in reducing inconvenience and costs. Further, even if a person is aware of a potential risk, failure, etc., the person may not have enough information to determine how to fix the issue or may not fully comprehend the potential severity of the issue.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
InsuranceNewsNet

Beazley Chooses Insurity's Sure Program Underwriting Distribution Solution to Automate Distribution And Validate Data for its New PAF Product

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers and MGAs, today announced that Beazley has adopted. Sure Program Underwriting Distribution (Sure P.U.D.) to grow its Lloyd's book of business and automate the distribution of its Personal Articles Floater (PAF) line of business in. the United...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
InsuranceNewsNet

Abacus Life Settlements and BlockCerts Blockchain Partner to Lead the Next Generation of Life Insurance and Annuity Purchases using Blockchain

Abacus Life Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are collaborating with BlockCerts Blockchain on a new business model and technology platform to launch Abacus into a new era for insurance and longevity-related assets. "Abacus Life and Longevity Market Assets are excited to partner with BlockCerts Web 4.0 to lead the next...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

N.Y. A.G. James Ends Harmful Labor Practices at Top Title Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New York Attorney General Letitia James ended harmful corporate practices at two title insurance companies that have hurt workers and limited their earning potential. For years,. AmTrust Title Insurance Company. and. First Nationwide Title Agency. (together AmTrust), entered into illegal no-poach agreements with their competitors...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Status and Forecasts 2022-2030 | Marine Group, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company

Published a report, titled, “Auto Insurance Market by Coverage (Third Party Liability Coverage, and Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages) Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles), and Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report offers an...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Report on Findings in Risk Management (Integrating Prevention Into the Risk Management Policy Toolkit: a Strategy for Improving Resilience To Extreme Events): Risk Management

-- Current study results on Risk Management have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The incidence of extreme natural hazard events in the. U.S. has been rising, with far-reaching implications for the. U.S. agricultural sector.”. Financial support for this research came...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Uspto#Image Analysis#Vehicles#Insurance Daily News
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports on Medical Science Findings from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences Provide New Insights (Determining Factors Influencing Specialty Preferences of Iranian Medical Doctors: A Qualitative Study): Health and Medicine – Medical Science

-- Investigators publish new report on medical science. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The medical specialty choice of physicians directly affects the healthcare system, community wellbeing, and their own professional life. It is therefore important to identify its underlying factors to predict such medical career choices and to draw up a comprehensive evidence-based public health policy and health human resources planning.”
SCIENCE
InsuranceNewsNet

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following is a discussion and analysis of our results of operations for the. in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and notes. thereto included in this filing and the audited consolidated financial. statements and notes thereto contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year. ended. December 31,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
InsuranceNewsNet

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Completes Reorganization Plan, Previews 2022 Second Quarter Estimated Losses Incurred and Estimated Valuation Allowance, and Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today the completion of a reorganization plan to consolidate its four. Florida. domiciled insurance carriers into two, creating a more efficient operating structure going forward. Reorganization. Effective. May...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Bento – Dental Insurance Disruptor Secures $8.1 Million Series A Funding To Revolutionize Oral Health Care Benefits

The financing was led by Boston -based Schooner Capital with additional participation from. /PRNewswire/ -- Bento is on a mission to transform the outdated traditional dental insurance industry and expand access to better oral health care for all Americans. Bento provides a technology-powered platform that connects consumers, employers and associations with dentists and dental service organizations, to deliver better oral benefits without the need for complex traditional insurance processes and overhead. Bento is proud to be the only dental benefits solution of its kind to be endorsed by the.
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. Reports Findings in Gout (The reality of treatment for hyperuricemia and gout in Japan: A historical cohort study using health insurance claims data): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Gout

-- New research on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Gout is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from Aichi,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Hyperuricemia causes gout and has also been associated with metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease. Uric acid-lowering drugs (ULDs) are used to reduce uric acid levels for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout.”
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Annexus and Integrity Join Forces to Transform Annuity and Life Insurance Product Design and Distribution

LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Annexus, the foremost independent insurance and financial product design and distribution company. As part of the transaction,. Ron Shurts. ,...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Mark Farrah Associates Assessed First Quarter Medicaid Market Enrollment Trends

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report,. (MFA), www.markfarrah.com assessed first quarter, year-over-year, Medicaid market trends with insights about health plan competition, using MFA’s Health Coverage Portal™. For 1Q22, total Medicaid membership stands at almost 86 million, as available through statutory sources and State managed and non-managed Medicaid program reports and covers 25.8% of the 332.78 million people in the.
MCMURRAY, PA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
673
Followers
24K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy