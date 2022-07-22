ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for allocating fault to autonomous vehicles (USPTO 11379925): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

By Insurance Daily News
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11379925, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for real-time screening of a disability insurance applicant (USPTO 11379923): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Benjamin, Robert ( Normal, IL , US), Diffor, John David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many people desire to purchase disability insurance in order to ensure that their monthly financial obligations (especially with regard to, e.g., housing and vehicles payments) will be met if they become disabled and suffer a loss of income. According to one estimate, 26% of people own disability insurance, and 90% of them are between the ages of 25 and 64 years. Applicants for disability insurance may be employed in blue or white collar occupations, and may seek short-term or long-term coverage. However, existing processes for screening applicants for disability insurance and making coverage decisions may be cumbersome, especially for applicants with no or few risk factors for rejection but whose applications may be nevertheless subjected to full underwriting to assess their suitability. Further, existing processes may require insurance agents to classify the occupations of applicants, and mistakes may be made in such classifications that may delay coverage decisions and/or may result in incorrect acceptance or non-acceptance.”
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automatically mitigating risk of property damage (USPTO 11379924): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11379924, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Homeowner and personal property insurance exists to provide financial protection against damage to the home and personal property owner by the policyholder, respectively. There are many potential sources of damage to homes and personal property, some of which can be detected far enough in advance to take an action that may mitigate or prevent damage from occurring. Currently, many appliances and other goods are capable of communicating information about their operation via mesh networks as part of the “internet of things.” However, there is no way to aggregate and analyze all of this communicated data to manage and reduce the risks associated with insurance-related events.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Home device sensing (USPTO 11379926): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Krug, David J. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11379926 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “People are often looking for ways to protect their homes. People buy insurance for exactly that reason-to protect against unforeseen risks. However, although insurance will pay for damage to your home, vehicle, etc. after it occurs, being aware of a potential risk before damage occurs may aid in reducing inconvenience and costs. Further, even if a person is aware of a potential risk, failure, etc., the person may not have enough information to determine how to fix the issue or may not fully comprehend the potential severity of the issue.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
InsuranceNewsNet

Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, G

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
CARS
State
Illinois State
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Dynamic Auto Insurance Policy Quote Creation Based On Tracked User Data”, for Approval (USPTO 20220215479): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Binion, Todd (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Managed account continuum system and method (USPTO 11379914): United Services Automobile Association

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Etugbo, Macdonald (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11379914, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Discovery Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. Discovery Insurance Company. (Discovery) (. Kinston, NC. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Discovery’s balance sheet strength, which...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

First Chicago Insurance Company Appoints Mark Bissonette to Vice President Commercial Lines Underwriting

First Chicago Insurance Company ' s (FCIC) Commercial division recently appointed. as the new Vice President Commercial Lines Underwriting. Bissonette joins FCIC from. , where he served as Underwriting Director. Bissonette brings with him 35+ years of experience in the insurance industry, eight of those years having been in management. He is an accomplished and highly regarded industry leader with a proven record of success. Amongst his accomplishments, Mark has been able to take start-up or struggling operations/territories, and in a short window of time, achieved significant growth results for carriers of the likes of Crum & Forster,
BUSINESS
#Automobile Insurance#Car Insurance#State Insurance#Vehicles#Insurance Daily News
InsuranceNewsNet

RV Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : National General Insurance, Foremost Insurance Group, Lazydays Holdings

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RV Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Futurity First Simplifies Health And Wealth Through Intelligent Retirement Planning

Futurity First is an American network of financial representatives, wealth advisors, and investment specialists. The company’s insurance agents and financial professionals excel in the fields of financial security and income planning, catering to the financial needs of seniors, pre-retirees, families, and businesses. Futurity First is a client-centric insurance planning...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
InsuranceNewsNet

Abacus Life Settlements and BlockCerts Blockchain Partner to Lead the Next Generation of Life Insurance and Annuity Purchases using Blockchain

Abacus Life Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are collaborating with BlockCerts Blockchain on a new business model and technology platform to launch Abacus into a new era for insurance and longevity-related assets. "Abacus Life and Longevity Market Assets are excited to partner with BlockCerts Web 4.0 to lead the next...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

CENTENE CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this filing. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW General We are a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. We take a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Results of operations depend on our ability to manage expenses associated with health benefits (including estimated costs incurred) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. We measure operating performance based upon two key ratios. The health benefits ratio (HBR) represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues, excluding premium tax revenues that are separately billed, and reflects the direct relationship between the premiums received and the medical services provided. The SG&A expense ratio represents SG&A costs as a percentage of premium and service revenues, excluding premium taxes separately billed. Value Creation Plan As introduced in.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurers Urged to Develop Safety Net Management Risks

Insurers need proactive management of risks if they are to provide the safety net required by the country's economy and society at large, says. (SARB) Governor, Lesetja Kganyago. "In this regard, strengthening risk management within institutions, as well as our collective thinking on mitigation of emerging risks, will be crucial,"...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Keystone Agency Partners Debuts in Business Insurance’s Ranking of Top 100 Insurance Brokers of U.S. Business

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (KAP), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced it was named to Business Insurance’s ranking of the world’s. . Reporting 233 percent year-over-year growth in 2021, KAP is among only a few brokers reporting triple-digit growth, earning a ranking of 56th in KAP’s first year of eligibility for the Top 100 list.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

N.Y. A.G. James Ends Harmful Labor Practices at Top Title Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New York Attorney General Letitia James ended harmful corporate practices at two title insurance companies that have hurt workers and limited their earning potential. For years,. AmTrust Title Insurance Company. and. First Nationwide Title Agency. (together AmTrust), entered into illegal no-poach agreements with their competitors...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Bankers Insurance Group Joins IBA’s 5-Star Construction Insurance Award List, Ranked Among Top Choices for Contractors

Saint Petersburg, Florida , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -based private property and casualty insurance carriers, today announced its selection to Insurance Business America’s 5- Star Construction. Award list, recognizing the company’s confidence and reputation among construction contractors. Insurance Business America surveys hundreds of brokers across the...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

