Patent Issued for Senior living engagement and care support platforms (USPTO 11380439): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

By Insurance Daily News
 4 days ago

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11380439, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “At least some conventional computer networks have enabled caregivers (e.g., family members,...

Patent Issued for System and method for real-time screening of a disability insurance applicant (USPTO 11379923): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Benjamin, Robert ( Normal, IL , US), Diffor, John David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many people desire to purchase disability insurance in order to ensure that their monthly financial obligations (especially with regard to, e.g., housing and vehicles payments) will be met if they become disabled and suffer a loss of income. According to one estimate, 26% of people own disability insurance, and 90% of them are between the ages of 25 and 64 years. Applicants for disability insurance may be employed in blue or white collar occupations, and may seek short-term or long-term coverage. However, existing processes for screening applicants for disability insurance and making coverage decisions may be cumbersome, especially for applicants with no or few risk factors for rejection but whose applications may be nevertheless subjected to full underwriting to assess their suitability. Further, existing processes may require insurance agents to classify the occupations of applicants, and mistakes may be made in such classifications that may delay coverage decisions and/or may result in incorrect acceptance or non-acceptance.”
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automatically mitigating risk of property damage (USPTO 11379924): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11379924, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Homeowner and personal property insurance exists to provide financial protection against damage to the home and personal property owner by the policyholder, respectively. There are many potential sources of damage to homes and personal property, some of which can be detected far enough in advance to take an action that may mitigate or prevent damage from occurring. Currently, many appliances and other goods are capable of communicating information about their operation via mesh networks as part of the “internet of things.” However, there is no way to aggregate and analyze all of this communicated data to manage and reduce the risks associated with insurance-related events.
Patent Issued for Home device sensing (USPTO 11379926): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Krug, David J. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11379926 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “People are often looking for ways to protect their homes. People buy insurance for exactly that reason-to protect against unforeseen risks. However, although insurance will pay for damage to your home, vehicle, etc. after it occurs, being aware of a potential risk before damage occurs may aid in reducing inconvenience and costs. Further, even if a person is aware of a potential risk, failure, etc., the person may not have enough information to determine how to fix the issue or may not fully comprehend the potential severity of the issue.”
Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Reports from University of Melbourne Describe Recent Advances in Insurance (‘nearly Gave Up On It To Be Honest’: Utilisation of Individualised Budgets By People With Psychosocial Disability Within Australia’s National Disability Insurance Scheme): Insurance

-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Utilisation of budgets provides important insights into the effectiveness of individualised funding schemes. Significant under-utilisation by certain cohorts may indicate schemes are not working as intended.”. Financial support...
MLTPLY Launches Stable Insurance Using INSTANDA’s Platform in Ten Weeks

Dallas Fort Worth, Texas , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLTPLY announced the successful launch of their latest insurtech partnership,. , with the help of INSTANDA’s complete digital platform. Stable’s first offering is owner-operators rideshare insurance for drivers in networks such as Uber or Lyft. In just ten weeks, Stable, MLTPLY, and INSTANDA built an end-to-end insurance experience including B2C support via a digital agent quote flow and policy issuance supported by an innovative insurance offering enabling their customers to:
Researchers from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Report on Findings in Risk Management (Integrating Prevention Into the Risk Management Policy Toolkit: a Strategy for Improving Resilience To Extreme Events): Risk Management

-- Current study results on Risk Management have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The incidence of extreme natural hazard events in the. U.S. has been rising, with far-reaching implications for the. U.S. agricultural sector.”. Financial support for this research came...
CENTENE CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this filing. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW General We are a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. We take a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Results of operations depend on our ability to manage expenses associated with health benefits (including estimated costs incurred) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. We measure operating performance based upon two key ratios. The health benefits ratio (HBR) represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues, excluding premium tax revenues that are separately billed, and reflects the direct relationship between the premiums received and the medical services provided. The SG&A expense ratio represents SG&A costs as a percentage of premium and service revenues, excluding premium taxes separately billed. Value Creation Plan As introduced in.
RV Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : National General Insurance, Foremost Insurance Group, Lazydays Holdings

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RV Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Futurity First Simplifies Health And Wealth Through Intelligent Retirement Planning

Futurity First is an American network of financial representatives, wealth advisors, and investment specialists. The company’s insurance agents and financial professionals excel in the fields of financial security and income planning, catering to the financial needs of seniors, pre-retirees, families, and businesses. Futurity First is a client-centric insurance planning...
Without pensions, future retirees face financial trouble. Where’s Washington?

There are two schools of thought when it comes to how well Americans will fare in retirement. The latest warning comes in the form of a research brief for the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College by economists Gal Wettstein and Robert L. Siliciano, who studied not only how quickly retirees spent their accumulated savings but also whether they lived…
Health Care Organizations to Senate: Include Medicaid & CHIP Policies in Reconciliation

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Seven national health care and advocacy organizations today called on U.S. Senate. much-discussed reconciliation package. Experts say the measures are urgently needed to improve access to affordable, high-quality health care coverage, benefiting the health and wellbeing of people with low incomes. "When people with Medicaid...
Beazley Chooses Insurity's Sure Program Underwriting Distribution Solution to Automate Distribution And Validate Data for its New PAF Product

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers and MGAs, today announced that Beazley has adopted. Sure Program Underwriting Distribution (Sure P.U.D.) to grow its Lloyd's book of business and automate the distribution of its Personal Articles Floater (PAF) line of business in. the United...
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
California Health Care Foundation: Pioneering Study Links Higher Primary Care Spending Percentage Among Medi-Cal Managed Care Plans to Better Quality of Care and Plan Rating

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new, first-of-its-kind study encompassing 5.4 million Californians enrolled in. Medi-Cal members in 2019, finds that greater investment in primary care is associated with better quality of care, patient experience, and plan rating. Plans that spend a higher percentage on primary care were statistically more likely to get a better rating from the.
America's Health Insurance Plans Resource: Understanding What's Influencing 2023 Individual Market Premiums

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The individual market is an essential source of comprehensive health coverage for nearly 20 million Americans. Of the 14.5 million individuals who sign up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) health insurance marketplaces, nearly all (89%) are eligible for financial assistance to lower their monthly premiums. As states begin to reveal individual market premium rates for 2023, a new AHIP issue brief takes a look at the factors that are influencing next year's premiums. Those factors include the potential expiration of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) premium subsidies, policy changes impacting the individual market risk pool, costs and utilization related to COVID-19, and increasing costs for medical services and prescription drugs.
Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Status and Forecasts 2022-2030 | Marine Group, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company

Published a report, titled, “Auto Insurance Market by Coverage (Third Party Liability Coverage, and Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages) Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles), and Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report offers an...
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
