Research from Vanderbilt Medical Center Yields New Findings on Cancer (New Data Resources, Linkages, and Infrastructure for Cancer Health Economics Research: Main Topics From a Panel Discussion): Cancer

InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago

-- Investigators publish new report on cancer. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Although a broad range of data resources have played a key role in the substantial achievements of cancer health economics research, there are now needs for more comprehensive data that represent a...

InsuranceNewsNet

New report underscores importance of health insurance status and cancer stage at diagnosis and survival: American Cancer Society

- A new report led by researchers at the. (ACS) shows individuals without health insurance coverage were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage cancer and have worse survival rates after cancer diagnosis compared to individuals with private health insurance. The study also showed for six cancers-prostate, colorectal, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, oral cavity, liver, and esophagus-uninsured individuals diagnosed with Stage I disease had worse survival rates than individuals with private health insurance coverage diagnosed with Stage II disease. The findings were published in CA: A.
ATLANTA, GA
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Report on Findings in Risk Management (Integrating Prevention Into the Risk Management Policy Toolkit: a Strategy for Improving Resilience To Extreme Events): Risk Management

-- Current study results on Risk Management have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The incidence of extreme natural hazard events in the. U.S. has been rising, with far-reaching implications for the. U.S. agricultural sector.”. Financial support for this research came...
KANSAS CITY, MO
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports on Medical Science Findings from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences Provide New Insights (Determining Factors Influencing Specialty Preferences of Iranian Medical Doctors: A Qualitative Study): Health and Medicine – Medical Science

-- Investigators publish new report on medical science. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The medical specialty choice of physicians directly affects the healthcare system, community wellbeing, and their own professional life. It is therefore important to identify its underlying factors to predict such medical career choices and to draw up a comprehensive evidence-based public health policy and health human resources planning.”
SCIENCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Cancer Action Network: Survey – More Than 80% of Cancer Patients and Survivors Say Copay Assistance Programs Help Them Afford Their Prescription Drugs

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new Survivor Views survey from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. (ACS CAN) shows that while copay assistance programs can help cancer patients afford the medications they need, some aren't able to apply them to their health insurance deductible or other out-of-pocket requirements, which can create a barrier to care.
CANCER
Nashville, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
InsuranceNewsNet

California Health Care Foundation: Pioneering Study Links Higher Primary Care Spending Percentage Among Medi-Cal Managed Care Plans to Better Quality of Care and Plan Rating

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new, first-of-its-kind study encompassing 5.4 million Californians enrolled in. Medi-Cal members in 2019, finds that greater investment in primary care is associated with better quality of care, patient experience, and plan rating. Plans that spend a higher percentage on primary care were statistically more likely to get a better rating from the.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

CENTENE CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this filing. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW General We are a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. We take a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Results of operations depend on our ability to manage expenses associated with health benefits (including estimated costs incurred) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. We measure operating performance based upon two key ratios. The health benefits ratio (HBR) represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues, excluding premium tax revenues that are separately billed, and reflects the direct relationship between the premiums received and the medical services provided. The SG&A expense ratio represents SG&A costs as a percentage of premium and service revenues, excluding premium taxes separately billed. Value Creation Plan As introduced in.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

America's Health Insurance Plans Resource: Understanding What's Influencing 2023 Individual Market Premiums

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The individual market is an essential source of comprehensive health coverage for nearly 20 million Americans. Of the 14.5 million individuals who sign up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) health insurance marketplaces, nearly all (89%) are eligible for financial assistance to lower their monthly premiums. As states begin to reveal individual market premium rates for 2023, a new AHIP issue brief takes a look at the factors that are influencing next year's premiums. Those factors include the potential expiration of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) premium subsidies, policy changes impacting the individual market risk pool, costs and utilization related to COVID-19, and increasing costs for medical services and prescription drugs.
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Heritage Foundation Expert: Proposed HHS Rule Upends Medical Care to Appease Woke Transgenderism

yesterday released a proposed regulation that will force health insurance companies to cover expensive transgender surgeries and treatments, as well as require doctors to perform these procedures, including on minors, over their sincere and consistent medical objections. Roger Severino. , vice president of domestic policy at. The Heritage Foundation.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Feinstein Institutes Awarded $5.6M to Study Future Planning, Pediatric Caregiver Well-Being

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- There are more than 6.5 million people with an intellectual or developmental disability in the United States. Planning for the future and emergency preparedness for families caring for a loved one with a disability often contributes to caregivers’ burden. In an effort to study new methods to ease that stress and increase pediatric caregiver well-being, researchers at Cohen Children’s Medical Center and The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the home of the research institutes at Northwell Health, have been approved for a $5.6 million research funding award by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005747/en/ Dr. Sophia Jan (left) and Caren Steinway are co-principal investigators on the newly funded study. (Credit: Feinstein Institutes)
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Reps. Cardenas, Porter, Sen. Warren Reintroduce Behavioral Health Coverage Transparency Act

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) United States Representatives Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Senator. (D-Mass.) reintroduced the bipartisan Behavioral Health Coverage Transparency Act, legislation that would strengthen oversight and enforcement of federal mental health and substance use disorder parity laws. This bill was previously introduced by. Senator...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
UPI News

Hearing loss after chemotherapy common, study finds

July 27 (UPI) -- Post-chemotherapy hearing loss and ringing in the ears, called tinnitis, affect the majority of adult survivors of the most common cancers, and routine hearing screening is needed, new research suggests. Researchers at the University of California-San Francisco discovered more than half of the survivors of breast,...
CANCER
InsuranceNewsNet

Bento – Dental Insurance Disruptor Secures $8.1 Million Series A Funding To Revolutionize Oral Health Care Benefits

The financing was led by Boston -based Schooner Capital with additional participation from. /PRNewswire/ -- Bento is on a mission to transform the outdated traditional dental insurance industry and expand access to better oral health care for all Americans. Bento provides a technology-powered platform that connects consumers, employers and associations with dentists and dental service organizations, to deliver better oral benefits without the need for complex traditional insurance processes and overhead. Bento is proud to be the only dental benefits solution of its kind to be endorsed by the.
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Mark Farrah Associates Assessed First Quarter Medicaid Market Enrollment Trends

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report,. (MFA), www.markfarrah.com assessed first quarter, year-over-year, Medicaid market trends with insights about health plan competition, using MFA’s Health Coverage Portal™. For 1Q22, total Medicaid membership stands at almost 86 million, as available through statutory sources and State managed and non-managed Medicaid program reports and covers 25.8% of the 332.78 million people in the.
MCMURRAY, PA
InsuranceNewsNet

MPB.Health Offers a Trusted Alternative to Private Health Insurance Plans: MPB.Health, a trusted healthcare-focused platform, offers alternative private health insurance solutions.

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The health and wellness of people is a primary subject, as most people find it difficult to afford quality healthcare services; however, through the help of healthcare-focused platforms such as MPB.Health, individuals, couples, and families can confidently manage their health care. The healthcare-focused platform offers affordable health insurance alternatives that allow members of its community freely choose their healthcare providers, hospitals, and treatment facilities without any hassle. Members can reach out to board-certified doctors who specialize in acute, pediatric, chronic, behavioral, preventative, and woman's health care. Their services also give members access to mental health counselors for mood disorders, such as depression, anxiety, co-dependency, addiction, and abuse. Thus, their healthcare solutions include lifecare, telehealth, concierge assistance, medical cost-sharing, personal medical records vault & QR life code, and pharmacy benefit plan.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

