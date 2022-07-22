ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data on Managed Care Described by Researchers at Radiology Partners (Current Controversies In Radiology On Cost, Reimbursement, and Price Transparency: Ajr Expert Panel Narrative Review): Managed Care

By Health Policy, Law Daily
 4 days ago

-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Many believe that fundamental reform of the. U.S. health care system is overdue and necessary given rising national health care expenditures, poor performance on key population...

Researchers from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Report on Findings in Risk Management (Integrating Prevention Into the Risk Management Policy Toolkit: a Strategy for Improving Resilience To Extreme Events): Risk Management

-- Current study results on Risk Management have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The incidence of extreme natural hazard events in the. U.S. has been rising, with far-reaching implications for the. U.S. agricultural sector.”. Financial support for this research came...
Reports from University of Melbourne Describe Recent Advances in Insurance (‘nearly Gave Up On It To Be Honest’: Utilisation of Individualised Budgets By People With Psychosocial Disability Within Australia’s National Disability Insurance Scheme): Insurance

-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Utilisation of budgets provides important insights into the effectiveness of individualised funding schemes. Significant under-utilisation by certain cohorts may indicate schemes are not working as intended.”. Financial support...
Are employee ownership programs the future of corporate America?

-It's no secret it's a job seekers market. For instance, Integrity Marketing Group, a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning, is a great example. The idea for extending ownership to employees was developed by Integrity CEO Bryan W. Adams who then approached Integrity…
Reports on Medical Science Findings from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences Provide New Insights (Determining Factors Influencing Specialty Preferences of Iranian Medical Doctors: A Qualitative Study): Health and Medicine – Medical Science

-- Investigators publish new report on medical science. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The medical specialty choice of physicians directly affects the healthcare system, community wellbeing, and their own professional life. It is therefore important to identify its underlying factors to predict such medical career choices and to draw up a comprehensive evidence-based public health policy and health human resources planning.”
Without pensions, future retirees face financial trouble. Where’s Washington?

There are two schools of thought when it comes to how well Americans will fare in retirement. The latest warning comes in the form of a research brief for the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College by economists Gal Wettstein and Robert L. Siliciano, who studied not only how quickly retirees spent their accumulated savings but also whether they lived…
Insurers Urged to Develop Safety Net Management Risks

Insurers need proactive management of risks if they are to provide the safety net required by the country's economy and society at large, says. (SARB) Governor, Lesetja Kganyago. "In this regard, strengthening risk management within institutions, as well as our collective thinking on mitigation of emerging risks, will be crucial,"...
Health Care Organizations to Senate: Include Medicaid & CHIP Policies in Reconciliation

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Seven national health care and advocacy organizations today called on U.S. Senate. much-discussed reconciliation package. Experts say the measures are urgently needed to improve access to affordable, high-quality health care coverage, benefiting the health and wellbeing of people with low incomes. "When people with Medicaid...
RV Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : National General Insurance, Foremost Insurance Group, Lazydays Holdings

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RV Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Dynamic Auto Insurance Policy Quote Creation Based On Tracked User Data”, for Approval (USPTO 20220215479): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Binion, Todd (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
Patent Issued for System and method for real-time screening of a disability insurance applicant (USPTO 11379923): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Benjamin, Robert ( Normal, IL , US), Diffor, John David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many people desire to purchase disability insurance in order to ensure that their monthly financial obligations (especially with regard to, e.g., housing and vehicles payments) will be met if they become disabled and suffer a loss of income. According to one estimate, 26% of people own disability insurance, and 90% of them are between the ages of 25 and 64 years. Applicants for disability insurance may be employed in blue or white collar occupations, and may seek short-term or long-term coverage. However, existing processes for screening applicants for disability insurance and making coverage decisions may be cumbersome, especially for applicants with no or few risk factors for rejection but whose applications may be nevertheless subjected to full underwriting to assess their suitability. Further, existing processes may require insurance agents to classify the occupations of applicants, and mistakes may be made in such classifications that may delay coverage decisions and/or may result in incorrect acceptance or non-acceptance.”
Bento – Dental Insurance Disruptor Secures $8.1 Million Series A Funding To Revolutionize Oral Health Care Benefits

The financing was led by Boston -based Schooner Capital with additional participation from. /PRNewswire/ -- Bento is on a mission to transform the outdated traditional dental insurance industry and expand access to better oral health care for all Americans. Bento provides a technology-powered platform that connects consumers, employers and associations with dentists and dental service organizations, to deliver better oral benefits without the need for complex traditional insurance processes and overhead. Bento is proud to be the only dental benefits solution of its kind to be endorsed by the.
HEALTH SERVICES
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Discovery Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. Discovery Insurance Company. (Discovery) (. Kinston, NC. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Discovery’s balance sheet strength, which...
MARKETS
Barron’s Names Global Atlantic Among 100 Best Annuities for Income and Growth

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced its inclusion in the annualBarron’s list of the Best Annuities. Annuities issued by Global Atlantic subsidiary. Forethought Life Insurance Company. were recognized by Barron’s in the Registered Index-Linked Annuities and Fixed-Indexed Annuities categories. ForeStructured Growth,...
ECONOMY
Abacus Life Settlements and BlockCerts Blockchain Partner to Lead the Next Generation of Life Insurance and Annuity Purchases using Blockchain

Abacus Life Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are collaborating with BlockCerts Blockchain on a new business model and technology platform to launch Abacus into a new era for insurance and longevity-related assets. "Abacus Life and Longevity Market Assets are excited to partner with BlockCerts Web 4.0 to lead the next...
PERSONAL FINANCE
New report underscores importance of health insurance status and cancer stage at diagnosis and survival: American Cancer Society

- A new report led by researchers at the. (ACS) shows individuals without health insurance coverage were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage cancer and have worse survival rates after cancer diagnosis compared to individuals with private health insurance. The study also showed for six cancers-prostate, colorectal, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, oral cavity, liver, and esophagus-uninsured individuals diagnosed with Stage I disease had worse survival rates than individuals with private health insurance coverage diagnosed with Stage II disease. The findings were published in CA: A.
ATLANTA, GA
Researchers from Taiyuan University of Technology Report Recent Findings in Flood Risk Management (Flood Forecasting Methods for a Semi-arid and Semi-humid Area In Northern China): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management

-- Investigators publish new report on Risk Management - Flood Risk Management. According to news reporting originating in Taiyuan, People’s. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Double-Excess (DE) model is a flood forecasting model which was developed to reflect the characteristics of runoff generation in semi-arid and semi-humid areas. However, the empirical unit hydrograph used in the subbasin confluence module often has low precision because of the difficulty associated with parameter quantification.”
CHINA
SITIO ROYALTIES CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

8-K. Item 8.01 Other Events. announced acquisition of the approximately 12,200 net royalty acres in the. Momentum Minerals Nominee, Inc. Acquisition"). The Company drew the additional commitments of. $175 million. under. the unsecured 364-Day Bridge Term Loan Agreement, dated. June 24, 2022. , among the. Company,. Sitio Royalties Operating Partnership,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
