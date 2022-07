It’s been called everything from “bonkers” to “alarming” to “embarrassing” and “bizarre” along with a handful of more colorful adjectives that aren’t suitable for publication. Anybody who’s anybody, especially those connected with the NFL it appears, has something to say about the unprecedented clause in Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million contract extension that requires the quarterback to spend at least four hours per week on “Independent Study” time or risk defaulting on $100 million-plus in guaranteed salary. ...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 13 MINUTES AGO