Tulane’s Tyler Hoffman ready to ‘shut the door’ on MLB batters

 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Tulane right-hander Tyler Hoffman had interest from several pro clubs, but it was Colorado making the call on Day 3 of the Major League Baseball Draft to punch the 22-year-old’s ticket to the Rockies’ rookie affiliate in Arizona.

“They told me ‘congrats’ and then ‘we are flying you out to Scottsdale [Ariz.] to sign the paperwork and we are putting you on the field as soon as possible,” Hoffman told WGNO Sports during a Tulane press conference on Thursday.

Hoffman began the 2022 season as the only experienced starter on a Green Wave pitching staff decimated by last year’s draft.

However, an unexpectedly slow start saw Hoffman relegated to the bullpen. It was a move by then-head coach Travis Jewett that did not sit well at first.

“I was angry at the time, whenever they took me out of the starting role because that’s all I’ve been known to do is start,” admitted Hoffman. “But I think in the long scheme of things, it helped me because I didn’t have to go five or six days knowing ‘hey, you’re starting on Friday’ or ‘hey, you’re starting on Saturday.’ So, I have my routine.”

With a fastball now scorching the plate at 96 mph and a chance for more frequency on the mound, Hoffman now relishes his new reliever role – a role the majors have already envisaged him to fill.

“I went and played during MLB Draft League for about three weeks, and as soon as I got there they went ahead and put me in the closing role,” said Hoffman. “And just knowing that I am going to come in and shut the door, it was awesome because I know I am going to get more opportunities to be out on the mound, not just once a week. I’ve got three times a week I can be out there. to showcase my stuff.”

Hoffman’s selection marks the 11th consecutive season Tulane baseball has had at least one player selected in the MLB Draft.

