ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Windy, dry conditions prompt red flag warning in LA County mountains

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnMtM_0gpdVZJX00
A red flag warning will be in place through Saturday morning. | Graphic courtesy of NWS-LA

A red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions was in effect Friday afternoon and will remain in place until Saturday morning in the Los Angeles County mountains, with forecasters calling for dry and windy weather.

The warning issued by the National Weather Service took effect at 1 p.m. Friday and will be in force until 6 a.m. Saturday for a swath of the Los Angeles County mountains.

“A warm and very dry air mass will continue to impact interior areas of southern California through tonight, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions through tonight over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes,” according to the NWS. “While currently not in the red flag warning area, other fire weather concern areas through tonight include the Ventura county mountains, Antelope Valley, and western portions of the Santa Ynez mountains and adjacent foothills where brief critical fire weather conditions are expected. If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior.”

Forecasters said northwest winds are anticipated in the area from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Meanwhile, conditions will remain dry, with humidity levels falling between 6% and 12% during the day.

The Southland was bathing in above-normal temperatures on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to gradually cool, reaching normal levels by the weekend, according to the NWS. Coastal areas will continue to be cooled by a nightly marine layer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Lake Hughes, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Fire Extinguished In The Cajon Pass Saturday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighter extinguished a car fire on northbound Interstate 15 Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the center divider just before Kenwood Avenue. The car fire was reported about 9:41am Saturday July 23, 2022, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Santa Ynez Mountains#The Red Flag#Southland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection in Orange County was 315, with 50 of those patients being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalizations reported Friday cap Orange County’s COVID-19 Omicron-variant-driven summer wave, which continues to push infection rates and hospitalizations upward,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

61-year-old man missing, last seen in Gardena

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 61-year-old man who was last seen in Gardena. at about 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard, near Memorial Hospital of Gardena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Shelton is Black, 5-feet-6...
GARDENA, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
KTLA

‘A shame’: 6th Street Bridge closed for 2nd straight night

The newly opened 6th Street Bridge was closed by police Saturday night, marking the second night in a row of closure. The Los Angeles Police Department said the second closure was due to “illegal activity.” “The day began with community residents holding signs in the middle of the bridge to “RESPECT THE BRIDGE.”   Let’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy