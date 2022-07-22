Windy, dry conditions prompt red flag warning in LA County mountains

A red flag warning will be in place through Saturday morning. | Graphic courtesy of NWS-LA

A red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions was in effect Friday afternoon and will remain in place until Saturday morning in the Los Angeles County mountains, with forecasters calling for dry and windy weather.

The warning issued by the National Weather Service took effect at 1 p.m. Friday and will be in force until 6 a.m. Saturday for a swath of the Los Angeles County mountains.

“A warm and very dry air mass will continue to impact interior areas of southern California through tonight, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions through tonight over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes,” according to the NWS. “While currently not in the red flag warning area, other fire weather concern areas through tonight include the Ventura county mountains, Antelope Valley, and western portions of the Santa Ynez mountains and adjacent foothills where brief critical fire weather conditions are expected. If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior.”

Forecasters said northwest winds are anticipated in the area from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Meanwhile, conditions will remain dry, with humidity levels falling between 6% and 12% during the day.

The Southland was bathing in above-normal temperatures on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to gradually cool, reaching normal levels by the weekend, according to the NWS. Coastal areas will continue to be cooled by a nightly marine layer.