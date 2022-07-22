Free and Reduced Meals

Huntsville City Schools teachers return to the classroom, school safety a top priority. Huntsville City Schools is putting an extra emphasis on safety training this year. Safety is always a top priority for school leaders, but there is an increased awareness in light of the Uvalde school shooting.
Students will be heading back to the classroom before too long. Saturday afternoon, a local store hosted an event to help ensure they're ready. It was about giving back to the community and getting kids excited and ready to head back to school. Not to mention sending them back in style with a fresh cut, free of charge.
School security is top of mind for local law enforcement with the start of classes just days away. "When you take law enforcement, the schools and the community and you work together, that's a bond that unbreakable," Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said. Given recent events in Uvalde, Texas Cullman...
Covid-19 cases continue to rise throughout Alabama with no signs of stopping. Huntsville Hospital currently has 82 inpatients with COVID. That number has been steadily increasing over the past few weeks as cases throughout Madison County have risen, with nearly a 30% test positivity rate. However, Huntsville Hospital said people...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paxlovid is becoming a popular COVID-19 treatment, President Biden even using it to try and get over the coronavirus. It’s an oral antiviral that is supposed to stop the virus from becoming too severe. Studies show it achieves those results almost 90% of the time.
The Alabama Tourism Department offers All-In-One-Tickets for locales throughout the state, including Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, and the Gulf Coast. There are two ticket options, both with multiple-day options, available for our area. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Family Fun Attraction Ticket. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Family Fun...
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Florist on Wednesday packed its vans full of more than 400 smiling mugs of vibrant plants, along with staff members eager to spread even more smiles to well-deserving police and fire personnel throughout Cullman.
In its fifth year participating in Teleflora’s Make Someone Smile Week, Cullman Florist selected the Cullman Police Department, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and several fire departments as the recipients of this year’s surprise bouquets.
Stephanie Cook of Cullman Florist explained, “These men and women should be rewarded more than a plant and a mug, but this is how we can recognize them and let...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After the school was shut down earlier this year, R.A. Hubbard High School plans to host a silent auction with more than 400 items up for bid. According to a Facebook post from Lawrence County Schools, the school will auction off multiple items from the agriculture and home economics shops.
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The oldest bank building in Alabama is turning 189 this year. The Decatur Parks and Recreation and the Decatur Morgan County Tourism are throwing a birthday celebration for the historic building commonly known as the “Old State Bank “. The free-to-attend party will start...
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman area golden agers, with fresh popcorn in hand, chattered with anticipation before viewing “Big Fish” at Daystar Church Thursday. All seniors were invited, and the event was attended by senior centers throughout the county. Residents from assisted living facilities were also in attendance.
The big screen, venue and popcorn were donated by Daystar, and Pepsi Cola provided drinks.
Said Daystar Cullman Campus Pastor Ory Hampton to the seniors, “I just want to say that, on behalf of me, on behalf of our staff and all of Daystar Church, thank you. You are truly special to us. I want...
Mooresville, Alabama’s claim to fame can be found in a one-quarter square mile area and boasts a population of fewer than 60 people. Mooresville is not the smallest town in Alabama, but it is in the top 10 from a head count standpoint. It might be puzzling to figure out what lures visitors to this tiny spot in Limestone County, but there are seven great reasons to take a short detour and see it for yourself.
We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new groundbreaking in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permits values, project addresses and much more!. Alabama Center for the Arts Residence Hall | Decatur. Project Cost: $15,496,572.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The newest luxury apartments in Huntsville are leasing now. Constellation Apartments offers luxury rooms, a beautiful pool area, a full gym and a comfy community area. The apartment complex offers rooms ranging from a studio apartment to a three-bedroom unit. Each unit offers a...
“This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe.”. Huntsville city officials want you to take the bus to relieve the pain at the pump. The City Transit Department has launched a “Dump the Pump & Try Transit”...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – There are pets in need of a Superhero! Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is waiving all adoption fees through Saturday, August 6, for its Adoption League of Heroes Campaign. “This time of year is especially hard for shelters, and our facility is no exception,” said HAS...
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – If you see smoke coming out of drain grates starting Monday, July 25, there’s no need to call the fire department – Decatur Utilities said it’s only part of annual testing. Two portions (click here for a map) of the city will...
The second phase of a senior living apartment community in Madison has been completed. Stoneridge Villas, at 1700 Balch Road in Madison, is a collaboration of Pennrose and BLOC Global Development Group. This phase, which began construction in June 2021 and cost $10.5 million, was a project of Birmingham-based Capstone...
PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson, Alabama. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for...
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden woman was arrested for obstructing justice after giving officers a false name during a traffic stop Monday morning. According to the Southside Police Department, Destiny Alston, 40, was being pulled over for a traffic offense around 8 a.m. Alston then gave officers a false name because she had an […]
In the midst of an increase in suspected overdose deaths in Madison County, nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is doing what they can to try to save lives. Most recently, they ordered a batch of fentanyl test strips. It's a harm-reduction strategy they hope will help keep people safe.
