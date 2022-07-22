Tax preparer to serve nearly five years in prison for defrauding IRS out of millions

Nonprofit continues partnership with American Landmark Apartments to expand diverse career opportunities in the real estate sector. TAMPA, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Further expanding access to careers in the real estate industry, the Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program is now accepting applications for its upcoming fall 2022 program, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Welcoming up to 50 diverse women applicants, the 12-week hybrid program consists of virtual classes plus two in-person days of intensives at the Tampa multifamily owner-operator American Landmark Apartments, one of the top apartment owners in the country and lead sponsor of the program. Additional sponsors include M&T Bank, Truist Bank, Country Financial and Prospect Real Estate Group.

