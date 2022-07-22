ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tax preparer to serve nearly five years in prison for defrauding IRS out of millions

By Louis Llovio
businessobserverfl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Petersburg tax preparer has been sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for filing false tax returns for clients that netted more than $5.2 million in unearned refunds. Eurich Z. Griffin III must pay $1.6 million in restitution in addition to the nearly five...

www.businessobserverfl.com

WESH

Another home insurance company leaving Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly two months into hurricane season and homeowners across the state are bracing to find out when their insurance company will stop insuring their homes. Bankers Insurance Group is based out of St. Petersburg. The company is pulling out of Florida's home insurance market because...
massachusettsnewswire.com

Nonprofit Millionaire Mastermind Academy Now Accepting Applications for Fall 2022 Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women

Nonprofit continues partnership with American Landmark Apartments to expand diverse career opportunities in the real estate sector. TAMPA, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Further expanding access to careers in the real estate industry, the Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program is now accepting applications for its upcoming fall 2022 program, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Welcoming up to 50 diverse women applicants, the 12-week hybrid program consists of virtual classes plus two in-person days of intensives at the Tampa multifamily owner-operator American Landmark Apartments, one of the top apartment owners in the country and lead sponsor of the program. Additional sponsors include M&T Bank, Truist Bank, Country Financial and Prospect Real Estate Group.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fort Myers office building sells to Sarasota investor for $10.25 million

A nearly 55,000-square-foot office building in Fort Myers has sold to a Sarasota attorney. Evan N. Berlin and his revocable trust paid $10.25 million for the Valley National Bank Plaza at 5220 Summerlin Commons Blvd. Berlin intends to completely renovate the property, though the exact plans aren’t yet in place.
FORT MYERS, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Renews PCSO Agreement, Despite Dissatisfaction

On a night when Gulfport officials addressed a once-a-year decision regarding law enforcement and emergency services, some quirks of the arrangement were coincidentally brought to light. The City Council voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve its annual service agreement with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at a...
GULFPORT, FL
Beach Beacon

Grandmother accused of witness tampering

Clearwater Police detectives have arrested the grandmother of a murder victim, alleging she threatened a witness in the case. Peggy Camarillo, 58, of Seminole was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with tampering with a witness. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Camarillo is the grandmother of Michael Conrad,...
SEMINOLE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay luxury real estate groups join forces

Coastal Properties Group, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has partnered with St. Petersburg-based Yes-Homes Real Estate Group and its principal realtors, Rhonda Sanderford, Marian Yon Maguire and Rachel Sartain Tenpenny. According to a news release, Yes-Homes Real Estate Group was previously affiliated with Keller Williams Realty. Founded...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Sarasota man sentenced for $500K COVID-19 benefit fraud, USAO says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was sentenced to time in federal prison after the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he “engaged in a scheme to defraud several federal and state programs by obtaining COVID-19 related benefits.”. Randy Xavier Jones, 34, will spend five years and one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy