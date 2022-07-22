How Primal Gets More Brutal in Season 2 - San Diego Comic-Con 2022

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves. The series will premiere all eight episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
