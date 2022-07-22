ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How Primal Gets More Brutal in Season 2 - San Diego Comic-Con 2022

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"At San Diego Comic-Con 2022 we go wild for Season...

www.ign.com

IGN

Star Trek, Tron Actor David Warner Dies, Aged 80

British actor David Warner, who starred in Star Trek and Tron among many other projects, has died, aged 80. The BBC reports that Warner died of a “cancer-related illness.” His family shared the news “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart.”. “Over the past 18 months he approached his...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Paul Wesley Reacts to William Shatner’s Reaction to The New James T. Kirk | San Diego Comic Con 2022

The cast of Star Trek: Brave New Worlds stops by the IGN set at SDCC 2022 and talked about Paul Wesley and his rendition of the legendary Star Trek character Captain James T. Kirk. Kirk appeared in the finale of Brave New Worlds Season 1 and will likely factor into the upcoming Season 2, but how much? Stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley join IGN host Narz and Executive Editor Scott Collura for a look ahead for the sci-fi series.
MOVIES
IGN

Strange Horticulture Wiki Guide

Day 4 is part of IGN's Strange Horticulture Wiki guide. On this day, you will receive six visits. Reuben is back, and sadly the Fox Button you have him didn't win him any points with The Sisterhood. Nevertheless, he is here to ask for Phennet to calm his stomach. Verona...
GARDENING
IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Villain: Who Is the High Evolutionary? | Comic-Con 2022

We’re blasting off once again, as James Gunn reassembles the Guardians of the Galaxy for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The long-awaited-threequel is pitched to round off this cosmic roster of rag-tag rogues, and thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, we finally have confirmation that Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji will be playing the Marvel character known as the High Evolutionary.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley First Hands-On Preview

With just over a month to go before its official release date, we were finally allowed to go hands-on with the upcoming Disney-themed life-simulation game: Disney Dreamlight Valley. So check out what we thought of the game and why it early reminds us of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fantastic Four: 5 Villains Who Could Appear (Who Aren’t Doctor Doom) | Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Studios panel at SDCC dropped a metric ton of news about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the most unexpected being the official reveal of Phase Six. The opening film for Phase Six will be the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot, now dated for November 8th, 2024, but we still don’t have any casting news or word on which characters besides the main four will be appearing. Certainly one of the most anticipated pieces of news regarding the film will be which villain will oppose Marvel’s First Family in their debut.
MOVIES
IGN

6 Unexpected Ways Marvel Could Use Doctor Doom in the MCU | Comic-Con 2022

We know that a Fantastic Four reboot is on the way from Marvel Studios, and while comic fans everywhere are clamoring for Marvel’s First Family to make their MCU debut, just as anticipated is their primary nemesis: Doctor Doom. The sovereign monarch of Latveria and a master of both science and mysticism, Doom has been one of the Marvel Universe’s most dangerous and prolific villains since his debut in 1962, and we’re all eager to see him show up in the MCU.
MOVIES
Genndy Tartakovsky
IGN

Avengers: Secret Wars - Why Marvel's Phase 6 Will Be Its Biggest Ever

Sometimes, Marvel Studios likes to keep things close to the vest. And other times, they’ll reveal years’ worth of new movies and shows in one fell swoop. That’s what happened at Comic-Con 2022, as Kevin Feige gave fans a full roadmap of Phase 5 and even teased some of what’s coming in Phase 6. Phase 6 starts with the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot in 2024, and it ends with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025.
MOVIES
IGN

SolForge: Fusion, a New Card Game From the Creator of Magic, Releases This September

Stone Blade Entertainment has announced that SolForge: Fusion, a new physical/digital hybrid trading card game from the creators of Magic: The Gathering and Ascension, will be released on September 22 this year. SolForge: Fusion is the sequel to SolForge, a digital-only trading card game released in 2016 and eventually shuttered...
HOBBIES
IGN

The Art of God of War Ragnarok to Release in November 2022

2022 promises to be a big year for God of War fans. God of War Ragnarok has been confirmed for a November 9, 2022 release date, and now the game will be joined by a hardcover book called The Art of God of War Ragnarok. Check out the dynamic cover...
VIDEO GAMES
#San Diego Comic Con#Primal#Fx
IGN

Euraokos - Final Chapter

Following the completion of Cube's dungeon (The Trial of Wisdom) in Live A Live's Final Chapter, the gang will be able to revisit the area and meet a new boss. This villain is known as Euraokos, and he'll be ready to throw down with anyone who gets in his way.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero -Official Trailer 2 - Comic-Con 2022

Check out the action-packed trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The animated film arrives in theaters in North America on August 19. The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids,...
COMICS
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Video Review

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can take some meandering detours across its massive 150-hour campaign, but great characters and addictive tactical combat make it all well worth the time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A League of Their Own: Season 1 Trailer

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves. The series will premiere all eight episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Solo Levelling Manhwa Artist Seong-rak Jang Has Passed Away

According to news reports from South Korea, one of the country's top webtoon artists has died. Seong-rak Jang, also known as Dubu, passed away at the age of 40. The artist was well known for co-creating Solo Leveling, a tremendously popular Korean manhwa. According to Redice Studio on Twitter, Jang...
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Is a More Epic 'Hard Left Turn' for the Series, Says Director

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania may be an official third entry in the series but its director has promised "a hard left turn" from what fans are used to. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Peyton Reed said that, while the third Ant-Man film continues the story of its main characters Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, the introduction of one of Marvel's big bads majorly changes the dynamic.
MOVIES
IGN

A Diablo: Immortal Bug Is Costing Players 'Millions' of XP

Diablo: Immortal players have reportedly lost millions of XP through a Battle Pass bug that's persisted despite developer Blizzard issuing a hotfix for the issue. As reported by PCGamesN, players earlier in July said they weren't receiving XP rewards for progressing the game's Battle Pass, which accumulated into millions of experience points being lost.
VIDEO GAMES

