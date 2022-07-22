How Primal Gets More Brutal in Season 2 - San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Studios panel at SDCC dropped a metric ton of news about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the most unexpected being the official reveal of Phase Six. The opening film for Phase Six will be the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot, now dated for November 8th, 2024, but we still don’t have any casting news or word on which characters besides the main four will be appearing. Certainly one of the most anticipated pieces of news regarding the film will be which villain will oppose Marvel’s First Family in their debut.

