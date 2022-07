HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An award-winning hairstylist put together an event that brought young women from all over Texas to learn the art of doing hair. Latonya Darnell says when she had The Doll Experience last year only 11 girls showed up, this year the attendees more than doubled. She wanted to provide these women opportunities that she did not have when she was an up-and-coming stylist.

HEARNE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO