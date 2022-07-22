ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Critical Missing Person Sean Michael Embery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Embery has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Sean Michael Embery....

Officer of the Month-Hunter Ryan #11552

Today, Police Officer Hunter Ryan #11552 was named Officer of the Month for July 2022, by the Dallas Community Police Awards Committee. Officer Ryan was honored for his quick response and heroic reaction that resulted in the life of a citizen being saved. On January 17, 2022, at approximately 1:08...
DALLAS, TX
Arrest Made in Assualt on North Central Expressway

On July 26, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Jaleel Sheehy, 25, in the June 23, 2022, assault on North Central Expressway. Sheehy was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with an additional count of misdemeanor assault. Detectives identified Sheehy as the suspect after an anonymous...
DALLAS, TX
Homicide at 3600 Cortez Drive

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived they found four individuals shot in the alley behind the home. The preliminary investigation determined the men got into a fight, that spilled out into the alley. The fight escalated when someone took out a gun and the four men were shot. One of the victims, David Lemus, 21 years old, died at the scene. The three surviving victims were transported to a local hospital. Two victims, 17 and 18, were treated and released. One victim, Gustavo Monreal, 58, was admitted in critical condition. The investigation determined Monreal took out a gun, shooting the two victims, and Lemus. The investigation shows one victim then took out a handgun and shot at Monreal, injuring him. Monreal has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HOLDER, NAKOA DAWN; W/F; POB: HOUSTON TX; ADDRESS: ARGYLE TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ARREST...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Burglary Suspects

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two burglary suspects seen in these still images taken from the victim’s surveillance video. On July 19, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the suspects burglarized a Dollar General store in the 1700 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Tattoos can be seen on the arms of the first suspect whom was the driver of the pictured vehicle and also walked with a limp. The second suspect was shorter than the first and was wearing what appeared to be a Boston Red Sox baseball cap. Both suspects appear to be Latin males. This offense is documented n Dallas Police case number 129950-2022.
CBS DFW

2 Dallas police officers suffer heat exhaustion after physical altercation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Dallas police officers were treated for heat exhaustion on Tuesday.It happened as Dallas police were called on for assistance at an incident at 4730 Farimont Street. Officers were struggling/fighting a suspect, according to police. When the additional officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. As a result of the physical altercation and the heat outside, two officers suffered heat exhaustion. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the location and one officer was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other officer was treated at the scene and released.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police make arrest in North Central Expressway assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Jaleel Sheehy in a June 23 assault on North Central Expressway.Sheehy, 25, was arrested on July 26 on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with another count of misdemeanor assault. Sheehy was identified as the suspect who assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on North Central Expressway on June 23. One of the victims shared a video of the incident happening in hopes of finding him. Detectives said Sheehy was identified after an anonymous tip was called in. 
DALLAS, TX
WIBW

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

DALLAS (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Police Respond to Shots Fired at Dallas Love Field Airport

On July 25, 2022, at approximately 11:00 AM, Dallas Police responded to a report of shots fired at Love Field Airport. The preliminary investigation determined Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off at the airport near and walked inside the terminal. Odufuwa went inside a women’s restroom and a short time later comes out into the ticket counter area and fires a weapon several times. A member of the Dallas Police department nearby quickly engaged with the suspect, firing their weapon and hitting the women in the lower extremities.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in shooting inside Deep Ellum nightclub

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in an early morning argument at a nightclub in Deep Ellum in Dallas. Police said the man was shot and killed before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Club Blum. There was reportedly an altercation leading up to the shooting. Investigators said the victim,...
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Police say a suburban officer fatally shot a suspected drunken driver in Dallas after he refused to stop, fired a gun repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander. Police in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford say the man fired at the officer who chased him...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas police identify victim and suspect in deadly Sunday morning gunbattle

Dallas police have now identified both the victim and the accused gunman involved in a Sunday morning gunbattle in northwest Dallas. Police say one man died later identified as David Lemus and three others were rushed to the hospital. Now, Dallas police say one of the three is their suspect, a man named Gustavo Monreal who is accused of shooting Lemus but who also was shot himself in the exchange. He is still in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four Shot, One Killed at Dallas House Party

Four men were shot and one died during a fight at a house party in Dallas on Sunday morning, Dallas police said. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived, they found four men shot in the alley behind the home.
DALLAS, TX

Community Policy