OKC Lady Force Football Team Wins National Championship

In Oklahoma we’re used to celebrating football championships, and the Oklahoma City Lady Force are living up to that standard.

“You have to love the game, that’s why a lot of us play women’s football,” said Shabria Irby, Defensive end for the OKC Lady Force.

The Lady Force football team started eight years ago, but after winning five straight championships in a lower division, it was time to step up to Division III in the Women’s football alliance, the national league for women’s football.

“Once you create that winning culture it draws people in and people want to be a part of something great,” said Irby.

But in their first year in the league, the team lost in the first round of the playoffs.

“We set a goal that day and said we are going to win our next championship next year,” said Koi Robert, Linebacker and running back for the Lady Force Football Team

Going into the season the team decided to make defense a priority.

“Because we’re a defensive team. Our offense is coming together, but like you say, defense wins games,” said Roberts.

Win is exactly what they did, playing their way to an undefeated season and national championship. In fact, they were only scored on two times the entire season

“We didn’t only just go there, but we actually completed the mission which was to win a championship,” said Irby.

The ladies are fully committed to the team, even though none of the women get paid to play. And in addition to practice, off season workouts and games, the ladies also do fund raisers to help cover the expenses and they all work regular jobs.

“The passion runs really deep. The comradery that you get with playing with women is something that you won’t find anywhere,” said Irby.

After blowing through the competition, next year the team will step up to an even higher division, but they’re going to be prepared.

“When our season is over, they usually give us about a month or two, but we’re trying to get back out on the field even sooner than that,” said Irby.

Setting them up for back-to-back championships

The ladies will take a minute and enjoy the championship before they start training again for next season in September when they will also have open tryouts for the team. The team plays home games at SNU stadium.

For information about the team and to support them on Facebook and Instagram @okcladyforce or visit their website www.okcladyforce.com