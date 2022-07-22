ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Sports Icon Bo Jackson Donated $170,000 For Uvalde School Shooting Victims' Funerals

By The Associated Press
Oxygen
Oxygen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former sports superstar Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May, revealing himself as one of the previously anonymous donors who covered costs for families after one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history....

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Gov Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for Uvalde school massacre victims, schedule shows

Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for the Uvalde school shooting victims and has not visited the town for more than five weeks, according to his schedule.Mr Abbott last went to Uvalde for a community worship event on 5 June, 12 days after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to his schedule, obtained through a public records request by ABC25.The last of the 21 funerals held for victims of the Uvalde school shooting was on 16 June when 11-year-old Layla Salazar was laid to rest.There is no mention of Mr Abbott attending any...
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

Texas school principal suspended after Uvalde shooting

July 26 (Reuters) - The principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman went on a rampage in May has been suspended with pay, her attorney said on Tuesday, two weeks after a damning report about lax security that enabled the shooter to carry out the attack.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
TexansDaily

Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.In a letter sent Wednesday, Gonzales’ lawyers, Thea Posel and Raoul Schonemann, asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve so the inmate can be considered a living donor “to someone who is in urgent need...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
E! News

Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Major League Baseball#The Associated Press
Oxygen

Suspect Arrested In Missing University Of Mississippi LGBTQ Student’s Murder

Authorities have arrested a man in the murder of a 20-year-old University of Mississippi student who vanished more than two weeks ago, officials said. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was last seen alive earlier this month, authorities announced in a joint statement on July 22. Lee’s body hasn’t yet been recovered.
OXFORD, MS
CBS DFW

Man executed 2 decades ago identified as killer in Texas cold case

CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man executed over two decades ago has been identified through DNA testing as the person who killed a Texas girl in 1979, authorities announced Monday.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it had spent decades investigating the September 1979 strangulation death of 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson. Jackson went missing after going swimming in her Conroe neighborhood, and her body was found six days later. An autopsy concluded she was sexually assaulted before her death.In October, a new forensic technology called "M-Vac" was used to test evidence believed to be on the girl's clothing,...
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
EL PASO, TX
Oxygen

Underwear Soaked In Killer’s Blood Finally Solves Louisiana Professor’s Murder

In New Orleans in the late 1990s, David Sexton, 51, was a university professor who specialized in helping young disabled children. On November 19, 1999, Sexton went to dinner and a play with two of his close friends. After dropping them off, it’s believed that he decided to go back out on the town alone. But days later, on November 22, after Sexton didn’t respond to calls from friends, they went to his home to check on him. (One of them had a spare key.) They were horrified to find him naked and dead on the floor by his front door.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy