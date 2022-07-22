ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Best Virginia’s Tanner McGrew, Jamel Morris have local ties

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the edition of WVU Tech alum Tamon Scruggs on Wednesday, Best Virginia now houses a trio of players that never saw their name on a gold and blue roster, until now. All three played DII basketball in the state, but two played locally in...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

West Virginia American Legion Baseball Tournament play begins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia American Legion state tournament kicked off on Tuesday in Morgantown at Dale Miller Field. GAME 1: Berkeley Post 14 vs Parkersburg Post 15 - Final Parkersburg 4 - Berkeley 2. GAME 2: Bridgeport Post 68 vs South Charleston Post 94 - Final Bridgeport...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Legion Baseball State Championship begins Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Local teams competing include Bridgeport Post 68, Buckhannon Post 7 and Morgantown Post 2. Buckhannon and Morgantown will take each other on in the first round on Tuesday at 7:30 P.M.With a double elimination bracket, the teams will play up to 11 games to decide a winner on July 29th.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Gavin Van Kempen to stay at WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team received good news, as Gavin Van Kempen, who was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 20th round with the 607th pick, announced he is going to forego signing with the Cardinals in favor of pitching for the Mountaineers. Van Kempen, a pitcher...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Where to enjoy sunflower season in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia. In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild in the Mountain State. North Central […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
dailyadvent.com

Ham radio enthusiasts connect in West Virginia

Buy Now Danny Booth, call sign WB8YNR, operates a box created by Mike Lewis, call sign KB8NPY, during the Amateur Radio Field Day demonstration, conducted by the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association, on June 26 at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington. FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Thirteen-year-old Michael Brickey has vivid memories of descending...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Isaac Herbert Hawkins

Isaac “Herb” Hawkins Isaac Herbert Hawkins, 88, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Fairmont on August 29, 1933, a son of the late Isaac “Jack” and Kathleen Nallon Hawkins. Herb graduated from East Fairmont Hight School and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked in the Central Supply Shop for Consol. He was the owner operator of Hawkins Sinclair Gas Station and Wrecker Service. He was also owner of B&H Contracting Company. Herb was a dedicated member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and a Mason at Acacia Lodge #157. He helped initiate and develop the REAP program in West Virginia with A. J. Manchin, which cleaned up West Virginia from junk cars and illegal dumping and littering. He loved his family and loved watching them race and was a big part of Hawkins Racing. He is survived by his son Michael “Mike” Hawkins and his wife Susan of Fairmont; two daughters Kellie Morgan and her husband Marty of Fairmont, and Heather Rogers and her husband Kenny; one sister Sue Cooper and her husband Ron of Hubbard, Ohio; one brother-in-law David Haines and his wife Karen of Fairmont; seven special grandchildren Jared Hawkins and his wife Megan, Jacob Hawkins and his wife Emily, Lauren Morgan, Hunter Morgan and his wife Sloan, Skyler Morgan, Joel Rogers and Hope Rogers; four special great grandchildren Haven Hawkins, Saxton Opas, Bodie Hawkins, and Callum Hawkins; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years Patricia “Pattie” Hawkins; and two brothers Tracy Lee Hawkins and Mark Lynn Hawkins. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Honey Bags at 20 Grace Valley Drive, Fairmont WV 26554, and More Grace Outreach at: P.O Box 18 Kingmont WV 26578. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veteran’s Honor Guard and assisted by the U.S. Army. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamel Morris
WDTV

Eric Lynn Simmons

Eric Lynn Simmons, age 65, passed away on Saturday July 23,2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on February 20, 1957, the son of the late Thomas Edward Simmons and Emogene Thomas Simmons. He is survived by his loving wife of over 36 years, Pamela Riffle Simmons; one daughter, Erica Lynn Simmons of Morgantown; one son, Roderick (Rick) Cox and his wife Wendy of Clarksburg; three sisters, Antionette Dowdell and her husband Gerald of Alexandria, VA, Roxana Shields of Clarksburg, and Kate Elizabeth Simmons of Newark, Ohio; two beloved grandchildren, Sierra and Alexa Cox; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School and a United States Army Veteran. He was a former member of the Beulah Lodge #15, Prince Hall F.&A.M. and was retired from Dominion Hope Gas Company with over 30 years of service. Eric had an infectious laugh that always brought a smile to everyone. He was a very kind and generous man and would help anyone that he could. The joys of his life were spending time with his grandbabies and family meant everything to him. He was a devoted member of Duff Street United Methodist Church. Private funeral services will be conducted with Reverend Brian Sedars officiating. Interment will take place at the WV National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Duff Street United Methodist Church “Building Fund” at 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

3 finalists for WV School Service Personnel of the Year from NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education announced 10 finalists for the 2022-2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. Three of the 10 finalists work at schools in north-central West Virginia. This honor recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Ranks Top 10 Festivals in West Virginia and Two in Region, Including Best in Harrison County

West Virginians are always finding ways to celebrate life, whether it's by commemorating the unique ethnic origins represented in the state,. being thankful for a plentiful harvest, enjoying creative expression through music and the arts, or just promoting this amazing state. It's hard to narrow down the 10 best festivals in West Virginia, but the ones listed below have been ranked high by previous visitors. Wherever you choose to go and whatever you're celebrating, you won't be disappointed.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Wesleyan#Wvu Tech#Bv#Desean#American#Wvwc
WDTV

Glenville State football player charged with extortion

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Glenville State University football player was charged after officers said he threatened to distribute sexually explicit photos of a woman, according to state police. Troopers met with the victim at the WVSP Sutton Detachment in May in reference to a harassment complaint involving 22-year-old Seth...
SUTTON, WV
WDTV

Charles R. “Rodney” Lowther

Charles R. “Rodney” Lowther, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on October 10, 1947, the only child of the late Cecil and Evelyn Miles Lowther. He was married to his wife of 43 years,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Scout Troop 40 recognizes 4 Eagle Scouts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four young men from troop 40 made it to the top of the mountain. Yesterday, they were honored with the title of eagle scouts at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. They were joined by friends and family who they thanked for helping them make it on their journey.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, July 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses data driven results. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Custard Stand Chili

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Custard Stand Chili in Webster Springs. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Leona Ann Puskas

Leona Ann Puskas, of Grant Town, passed away July 22, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Jesse F. King and Rosie Kolvek. Leona was a loving wife, devoted mother, and gourmet cook. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church; Grant Town, WV where she was Minister of the Cup. Later attending St. Peter the Fishermen Catholic Church, Fairmont, WV. She loved her beautiful home, her country, she loved the state of WV, and she enjoyed living in the town of Grant Town. She never met a stranger, she was always humble and kind, and was able to find something good in everyone she met. She lived her life with strength and courage, especially after the loss of both her sons, she fought through tears, and still found joy with the help of the Lord. Leona is survived by her daughter; Kathy Ann Puskas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur (Sonny) “AP” Puskas, her sons: Stephen F. Puskas, and Arthur Lee Puskas, sister; Jenny Heard (Fred), Pola Honce (Joe), brother; Jess King (Jean) Now all her friends are in their Golden Years; life long friends that she cherished and loved: Ging Straight, Judy Retton, Jo Pitrolo: new friends she met at New Image Salon; they met every Thursday, they would laugh, trade recipes, talk of old days, and sometimes cry. Especially her hair dresser Joni Opyoke; her friend, her mentor, and her husband Rick. Lawn Maintenance Crew (Floyd Lawn Care), mom called them her boys; Michael and Cameron. Danny Biafore and his crew; mom looked so forward to seeing them and could remember most of their names. The last 2 months of mom’s life was filled with pain and tears. I would initially like to thank WVU Fairmont Medical Center for care giving and kindness, the security guards for helping get mom into the hospital. WVU Hospice; 7 West and nurses and doctor where my mother spent last week of her life. They assured me mother felt no pain, and all she wanted to do is close her eyes and go to sleep. I also must thank hospice homecare nurses that visited twice a week, and her favorite angel was Kayla Hess. Thank you to Brian and Dustin; for constant care. Want to thank the Domico Family, especially Tom who made many visits for whatever reason I requested. MOM thanks for always being there, for what you’ve done, and all that you were. Love Kathy Ann and Gita. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 3 p.m. until 7p.m. Vigil rites will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. performed by Father Joseph Konikattil. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 1100 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil as Celebrant. Committal will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at domicofh.com.
GRANT TOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia back-to-school dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites. Harrison County 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24 […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy