ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

Oakwood approves higher starting pay for officers

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eYJz_0gpdPIlg00

Citing the need to stay competitive, the city of Oakwood raised starting pay by roughly $9,000 for its police department.

The new rate of $20.41 hourly, or $44,607 annually, will take effect Aug. 1, but the first upgraded paycheck will come Aug. 15, Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said.

Oakwood Police has faced a staffing shortage, as the department was down 11 people last month. A full staff would require 24 people.

In June, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office started responding to overnight 911 calls in Oakwood’s jurisdiction. Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch told The Times this should only last a “short period of time.”

Starting pay currently is $16.21 or $35,402 annually. Compared to Oakwood’s peer communities including Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Braselton, Oakwood ranked last.

The mid-range for Oakwood’s peer communities, the Winder and Auburn police departments, pay $20.61 and $20.67 hourly, respectively.

Because of current vacancies, White said the pay increase would not affect the current budget.

It would, however, mean a $227,274 impact to the 2023 budget, assuming the department is fully staffed.

White detailed the plan to bring any officers making less than $44,607 up to that salary or a 10% increase, depending on which is greater.

New officers certified through the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council would make the $44K salary, while officer recruits would receive $42,483.

The remaining officers and staff would receive a 10% salary increase.

Because it didn’t have an effect on the 2022 budget, White said he could have unilaterally implemented the pay increase but said “that’s not the way I want to operate.”

“I would like just a consensus, because we don’t have to do anything within the current year’s budget,” White said to the city council.

The city council members agreed with White’s proposal.

The city also covers all medical insurance and pension benefits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

NGTC Clarkesville one of 8 Georgia colleges targeted by bomb threats Monday

Bomb threats temporarily disrupted classes Monday on eight technical college campuses in Georgia. Most colleges were located in the southern part of the state, but North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville was also targeted. Around 4:30 p.m., Habersham County E-911 received a call stating a bomb had been found in...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WJBF

Burke County pond drained in search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Woman arrested for DUI after passing out in the grassy median at highways 81 and 78 in Loganville

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 38-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged with driving without a valid license/no license and driving with suspended tag after a check of the tag had come back suspended and a traffic stop was executed. At that time he confessed to not having a license but the vehicle was insured. The vehicle was towed and the subject was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.
LOGANVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Braselton, GA
City
Flowery Branch, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Winder, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Oakwood, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Oakwood, GA
Crime & Safety
accesswdun.com

Autopsy confirms identity of East Hall fire victim

Following an autopsy, authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a mobile home fire on East Hall Road earlier this month. 50-year-old Melissa Marie Maynor was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, July 7. According to a press release by the Hall County Sheriff's Office,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Oakwood Police#Auburn#Training Council
WGAU

Three people jump from burning boat on Lake Lanier

Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Traffic stop leads to massive drug bust in several metro Atlanta counties, 4 arrested

A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
11Alive

Older couple robbed, 1 shot in Commerce, police say

COMMERCE, Ga. — Two men were arrested after robbing a couple and shooting one of them outside of a business on Saturday, Commerce Police Department said. The business is off of U.S. Route 441 in Commerce. Police said a 62-year-old woman was walking back to her car when two men left their silver Honda to rob her at gunpoint.
Atlanta Civic

Guitar found in middle of intersection of 10th St NW and Holly St NW. Left with Georgia Tech Police

Guitar found in middle of intersection of 10th St NW and Holly St NW. Left with Georgia Tech PoliceSamarium149. Fell off the back of a car at around 11:50 AM. If this is yours, contact GT Police at (404) 894 - 2500 (not Atlanta police, the university's police. I'm a grad student). Dropped it off with them just now. They're also looking into possible camera footage of the intersection to find the owner as well. (u/Samarium149)
ATLANTA, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
135
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy