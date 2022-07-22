Philomath Police help with investigation of meth dealer

Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was near Sunnyside Road after she had recently been reported missing.The body of a woman who lived in the Happy Valley area was found in a field, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced. Around 8 p.m. on July 20, a search crew found the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra in a field near Sunnyside Road. She had recently been reported missing. According to CCSO, Myhra was last seen on the afternoon of July 19, near where her body was found. She was reported missing after she didn't show up to work on July 20. According to public records, Myhra owned a company called 4 All the Things, which sent monthly subscription boxes filled with curated items. Myhra registered the company with her husband, Symon Drogin, in 2020; they married in 2021. Officials have not determined her cause of death. Anyone with information on Myhra's whereabouts on July 19 is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case #22-016334. {loadposition sub-article-01}

HAPPY VALLEY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO