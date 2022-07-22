ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

Philomath Police help with investigation of meth dealer

By Philomath News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Linn County man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after he sold methamphetamine and a firearm to an undercover informant acting as a federal agent while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction. Roger Lee Bishop, 56, of Sweet Home, was sentenced to 84 months in federal...

